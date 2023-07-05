What year was Wilt Chamberlain drafted in? Taking a closer look

Wilt Chamberlain is widely regarded as one of the most dominant players in NBA history. Having been one of the most influential individuals in the league's fledgling days, Chamberlain left behind a legacy that is hard to ignore.

Chamberlain came into the NBA as a bit of a mythical figure. Standing at 6-foot-11 in high school, Chamberlain drew a lot of attention for his physical prowess as a track and field athlete.

Considering his sheer athleticism, Chamberlain was in the process of redefining what it meant to be a center. This aspect of his game eventually saw him play professional basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters for a year before being drafted by the NBA.

He was perhaps surprisingly drafted No. 3 as a territorial selection in the 1959 NBA Draft. However, the Philadelphia Warriors saw enough potential in him to offer him the biggest contract in the league at the time, thus escalating him to star status.

He had a lot of success during his time with the Warriors. In an era where he was obviously one of the tallest players in the league, Chamberlain dominated with his sheer physical presence.

He even managed to notch his legendary 100-point game in a Warriors jersey on March 2nd, 1962. The record stands to this day.

What is Wilt Chamberlain's legacy in the NBA?

Wilt Chamberlain has one of the most iron-clad legacies in NBA history. While the 100-point game is often the first thing that comes to mind, "The Big Dipper" had a lot more to offer.

Over the course of a 14-year career, he was named to the All-Star team 13 times. In this span of time, he also racked up seven scoring titles and 11 rebounding titles. These achievements paired well with his 2x All-Defensive team selections and his four MVP awards.

Chamberlain also proved to be fairly successful in the NBA Finals. With two NBA titles and an NBA Finals MVP trophy, he made his mark on NBA history. However, the biggest stain on this aspect of his resume is that he never got around to beating the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics, who were led by rival Bill Russell, were the most dominant team of the era. Having beaten him in every match-up they had in the NBA Finals, Russell and the C's always had an answer against the most dominant force in the game.

Wilt Chamberlain eventually retired from basketball in 1975 and was promptly named to the Hall of Fame in 1978. He passed away on October 12th, 1999 due to a deteriorating heart condition at the age of 63.

