What are Zach LaVine's contract details with Chicago Bulls? Salary, duration & more

Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine has been part of trade talks as of late as the team hasn't lived up to the hype that was built around them before the start of the season. His seven-season stay with the team could end this season as there are teams in need of a star.

During the 2022 offseason, LaVine signed a five-year $215 million maximum contract extension to stay with the Bulls. The 2023-24 NBA season is the second year of his max deal and he's guaranteed to earn $40 million for this season alone. The team gave him a player option in the final year, which he can exercise before the start of the 2026-27 season.

For the next two seasons, he'll earn $43 million and $45.9 million, respectively. He can decline his final year if he chooses to opt out and miss out on $48.9 million.

The LA Lakers have been linked to LaVine this season. They are in need of a tertiary star who can play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The two-time All-Star isn't the only player whom the Lakers have their eye on. They're also targeting DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso.

LaVine is averaging 21.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season. The Bulls star struggled to score this season, only making 40.9% of his shots from the field. He also isn't efficient from the three-point area, only making 30.0% from beyond the arc.

Bulls are open to trade Zach LaVine this season

The era of the high-flying duo in Chicago may soon be over as the team is reportedly open to trading away Zach LaVine. The Bulls are currently 4-7 and have been disappointing so far this season. It's a given that winning isn't easy, but the team has two stars who are capable of leading the team.

Fans are disappointed with how they started the season, which could lead the team to go back to square one. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Bulls might "break this team up" given how they've struggled this season.

Aside from the Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers have also shown interest in trading for LaVine. After trading James Harden to the LA Clippers, the Sixers will reportedly look into the possibility of adding the star to their roster.

Right now, the Sixers are placed at the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference. The idea of trading for LaVine may not be as enticing right now as it was before for Philly. Tyrese Maxey has also played incredibly well for the team, adding another reason for the team not to pursue the star player.

