What did Zion Williamson do? Taking a closer look at the latest controversy surrounding the Pelicans star

On Tuesday, New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson and his girlfriend Ahkeema announced they are expecting a baby daughter. However, things turned bitter for the couple shortly after, as, a day later, an adult film star accused the 22-year-old basketball player of cheating.

"My baby, you're going to see this at some point. I don't know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you,” Williamson wrote in a message to the unborn child. “If you don’t know nothing else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you.”

On Wednesday, the party was spoiled as Williamson got himself embroiled in controversy after he was accused of cheating by adult film star Moriah Mills.

In a series of Tweets, Mills called out Williamson, saying that she was in a relationship with the Pelicans star. Mills even said that Williamson had planned to relocate her to New Orleans:

“I motivated you to get back in shape, I let you f**k me all kinds of ways and film me on your phone @Zionwilliamson, and you impregnate a low-budget porn star. DNA test or I'm done!!!!!!,” Mills tweeted.

She continued: “I told you (you) were gonna be the next king next to LeBron, I motivated you. Your (baby mama) is the reason you gained weight, she’s toxic. I hate this for you. Honestly, @Zionwilliamson you hurt me with this one, I couldn't sleep last night.”

“I let you spit in my mouth last week when we f**ked you could have told me you had another whore pregnant," she added. "How was that gonna work moving us both to New Orleans, you think I wouldn't have found out @Zionwilliamson?”

Mills also warned Williamson that he better hope she isn’t pregnant, so she can’t use it against him:

“Better pray I'm not pregnant too because I'm definitely late @Zionwilliamson,” Mills tweeted.

Mills even provided some proof of her relationship with Williamson, sharing screenshots of their messages:

So, all things considered, most would agree that this isn't a great look for the Pelicans star.

Stephen A. Smith on the Zion Williamson controversy

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith

One of the most noteworthy reactions to Zion Williamson’s recent controversy came from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Smith had some fun with the situation by joking that he finally knows the reason why Williamson missed so much time this season. This comes as the Pelicans star only played in 29 games due to a hamstring injury.

“The name Zion Williamson came up because apparently, he’s about to be a daddy,” Smith said. “And the person who’s about to make him a new father is not the person that was on social media talking about him.

He continued: “A girl named Moriah Mills, calling him out by name, giving vivid details of their encounters with one another. She’s a porn star! Man, you only played 29 games last year! And you missed the season before that! What the hell is taking you so long to get healthy? Well, now I know!”

