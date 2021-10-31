"Whatever is going to help us win, I'm going to make sure I do" - Chris Paul on his mentality after helping the Suns clinch the dub against the Cavs

Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul spoke about his willingness to do anything to help the team win. Paul said so after helping the Suns bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Sacramento Kings with a much-needed 101-92 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Phoenix pulled off the victory despite being unable to make it count from the perimeter, shooting only 23.1% from the three-point territory. Nevertheless, Paul led from the front with yet another efficient performance, scoring 16 points and dishing out ten assists along with four steals.

Paul, in his post-match press conference, spoke about his mentality after the team's much-deserved win. He also added that he is willing to do anything in his ability to help the Suns realize their goals. Here's what he said:

"I'm just figuring it out too, you know what I mean? just understanding because I do have the ball most of the time, just trying to make sure everybody get going...... I just want to win. Whatever is going to help us win, I'm going to make sure I do."

Paul's basketball IQ once again proved to be the difference maker for the Suns, as he exploited the Cavs' weaknesses and put his teammates in good positions to get easy buckets. His devastating pick-and-roll play with DeAndre Ayton is turning out to be a deadly offensive weapon for the Suns.

The Suns and Paul will now hope to have much better games if they wish to reach their second NBA Finals this season.

Can Chris Paul guide the Phoenix Suns to consecutive NBA Finals?

Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul attempting a three-pointer against the LA Lakers

The Phoenix Suns will be itching to get back to the NBA Finals after coming close to tasting success last year. However, they face a tough task to make another run, as there are plenty of teams retooling their rosters in the stacked Western Conference.

Fortunately, the Suns have one of the best leaders the game has ever seen in Chris Paul, who has seen more adversity than most. Paul's storied resume is worthy of a future first-ballot Hall-of-Fame. But he lacks an NBA championship, something he needs to change soon.

NBA @NBA



#NBA75 The only player ever with 20,000 points and 10,000 assists...what a career it's been thus far for NBA 75th Anniversary Team member, @CP3 The only player ever with 20,000 points and 10,000 assists...what a career it's been thus far for NBA 75th Anniversary Team member, @CP3! #NBA75 https://t.co/FFRgI5clfo

Paul's a basketball savant with an assassin's mentality, and can exploit and expose the smallest chinks in opponents' armors. He also has the ideal running mate in Devin Booker, forming one of the deadliest backcourts in the league.

The Suns haven't gotten off to a great start, and will need to play better before shifting gears prior to the postseason. With teams like the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets looking uncharacteristically shaky, Phoenix have the opportunity of making the most of that by coming out on top in the West.

