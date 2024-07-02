When does 2024 NBA Free Agency end? Important dates and more 

NBA free agency officially began on June 30 at 6:00 p.m. EST and several big names have already agreed to huge contracts. However, these are just verbal agreements since teams cannot sign players until July 6 at 12:01 p.m. EST. But when does free agency end?

In addition to officially signing free agents, trades are also made official by noon on July 6. Teams can also sign their players to rookie-scale and veteran extensions. The clock for restricted free agents, who signed offer sheets starts during the NBA free agency moratorium from July 1 to 6, and their original teams have two days to match it.

Free agents are open to signing with any team from this point on until the end of the regular season. Teams can still sign players until they submit their playoff rosters to the league office. Players claimed off waivers after March 1 won't be eligible to play in the postseason.

Important dates following the start of NBA free agency

July 6 is not just the date when free agents can officially sign their new contracts following the NBA free agency moratorium period, but it's also the start of the California Classic Summer League. It will be held in both Sacramento and San Francisco until July 10.

The Salt Lake City Summer League will also be held from July 8 to 10 featuring four teams – the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, OKC Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas is scheduled from July 12 to 22.

Team USA will also start their training camp in Las Vegas soon and will have their first basketball showcase on July 10 against Canada. They will also face Australia and Serbia on July 15 and 17, respectively, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

LeBron James and Co. will then fly to London for two more games against South Sudan and Germany on July 20 and 22, respectively. They then go to France for the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11.

Several big-name players signed in NBA free agency

A total of 45 players have agreed to deals less than 48 hours into NBA free agency, including Paul George, Klay Thompson, James Harden and Chris Paul.

Here's a list of the top players who are already off the market:

OG Anunoby agreed to a five-year, $212.5 million deal to stay with the New York Knicks.

Paul George agreed to a five-year, $212 million deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey signed a five-year, $204 million extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Pascal Siakam agreed to a four-year, $190 million deal to stay with the Indiana Pacers.

Immanuel Quickley agreed to a five-year, $175 million deal to stay with the Toronto Raptors.

Isaiah Hartenstein agreed to a three-year, $87 million deal to join the OKC Thunder.

James Harden agreed to a two-year, $70 million deal to stay with the LA Clippers.

Tobias Harris agreed to a two-year, $52 million deal to join the Detroit Pistons.

Klay Thompson agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal to join the Dallas Mavericks.

Jonas Valanciunas agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to join the Washington Wizards.

Chris Paul agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal to join the San Antonio Spurs.

