When does 2024 NBA regular season resume after All-Star break? Dates, schedule, and more

Fans are now longing for NBA games after the All-Star Weekend wrapped up on Sunday with the All-Star Game. Many are interested to know when the games will be back. There shouldn't be any worry as players are enjoying their limited mid-season break after the All-Star festivities.

Teams and players will have a three-day break from NBA action. They will return on Thursday Feb. 22nd, with 12 games on the slate. In those 12 games, fans will see action as early as 7:00 p.m. ET. Four games will be played during that time. The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons.

The latest games on Thursday will feature four teams. The LA Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET. The San Antonio Spurs and the Sacramento Kings will also face off at the same time.

It's always been a tradition in the league that the players get a few days of rest and relaxation from the 82-game season. This will allow their bodies to recover from the grueling season and perform at their best as they face the final stretch of the season.

When will the NBA season end?

Players still have a long way to go in competing this season. The 2023-24 season has been a blast and some fans want to know when the conclusion of the regular season will be.

The regular season will end on Sunday, April 14. This will quickly be followed by the Play-In Tournament, which will take place from April 16-19. The NBA playoffs will quickly start shortly after that, and end with the finals towards the end of June.

Adam Silver addressed officiating in the NBA during the All-Star break

This season has not been without controversy as players and fans have often complained about the officiating. Officials have not found it easy to do their jobs to perfection, as there has been a plethora of criticism in plenty of situations. Commissioner Adam Silver decided to address these issues during the All-Star Weekend.

There have been complaints about how officials tend to issue technical fouls quickly in the league right now. Compared to a few years ago, players and referees were able to have a respectable exchange in certain situations.

"It’s not a typical workplace. We have to take into account the high stress they’re under," Silver said. "There just has to be a two-way sense of respect. I’m sympathetic to the frustration and feel it’s an area where we can make progress."

