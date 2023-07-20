When $400 million worth Shaquille O'Neal lamented selling $600,000 Lamborghini to Suns teammate for 1/5th of its showroom price

Shaquille O'Neal likes to spend on some luxurious things from time to time, which he gets a chance to enjoy for a while. When he was still playing for the Miami Heat, O'Neal almost got into a road accident while driving his Lamborghini.

Shaq told the story in his book, "Shaq Uncut: My Story." According to the four-time champion, he was speeding down the road at 90 miles per hour. Suddenly, a car cut him off, causing his car to spin numerous times on the road. Luckily for him, O'Neal was safe and didn't have any injuries.

After his experience, the former LA Lakers star was convinced that he wasn't going to drive the sportscar ever again.

"I put the car in reverse and get out and try to stop my knees from buckling," Shaq wrote. "Right then and there, I decided, 'I’m never driving this car again.' And I didn’t."

Later on, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns, and he brought the car along with him. He let his former All-Star teammate, Amar'e Stoudemire, to check the car.

"He offered me $120,000 for it," O'Neal wrote. "I was trolling the Robb Report and found what would eventually be the Shaq-Liner for $110,000. I figured I’ll sell the Lamborghini to Amare for $120,000, buy the Shaq-Liner for $110,000, and put another $10,000 into it and I’ll be even.

"That’s being a Shaq-a-matician, except for one small little detail. The Lamborghini cost me $600,000 originally. So, I lost a lot of money on it."

Still, O'Neal was able to replace his sportscar with a giant truck, big enough for him to fit inside.

Shaquille O'Neal talks about why the Heat traded him to the Suns

Shaquille O'Neal's run with the Heat was memorable, as it gave the franchise its first title. With the heroics of Dwyane Wade, Miami was able to win it all in 2006.

However, Shaq's stint with the team didn't end well as he was traded to the Suns in the middle of the 2007-08 season. According to the big man, he and Gary Payton didn't listen to Pat Riley, who was the coach at the time. This caused the team to get rid of him.

"They got rid of me and Gary in Miami," Shaq said. "Because Gary and I was the only ones that really didn't listen to Pat. Pat would call a play, and Gary would be like, 'I'm not running that. I'm throwing the ball at Shaq.'"

Still, it was a fruitful stint as it resulted in the Heat winning a title.

