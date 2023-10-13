'When he asked me to marry him, he was at Rikers': Jada Pinkett-Smith confirms on 'All the Smoke' that Tupac proposed to her while in jail

In a candid revelation on the "All The Smoke" podcast hosted by Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Jada Pinkett-Smith details how rapper Tupac Shakur proposed to her while doing time at Rikers Island in New York.

Pinkett-Smith shared bits of what is in her latest book "Worthy" about what occurred when she was visiting Shakur in prison.

"That was probably one of the more painful parts seeing him there, the condition he was in and he was in a bad shape," said Jada Pinkett-Smith.

On February 7, 1995, just a month prior to the release of his third album, "Me Against the World," Shakur was sentenced to serve 1.5 to 4.5 years in prison after sexually abusing a fan at the Clinton Correctional Facility located in Dannemora, New York.

While visiting the iconic rapper, Pinkett-Smith was proposed by Shakur

"When he asked me to marry him, he was in Rikers and I knew at that time he needed somebody to do time with him which I was going to do anyway. You have to marry me to do that, right?" said Pinkett-Smith.

"But he needed a rock, he needed because of our friendship and because of everything we had been through together. He wanted to feel that solidified foundation. 'Cause I promise you, he would have married me and divorced me as soon as his a** left," she added.

Jada Pinkett-Smith confirms her separation with Will Smith

The rumors have just been debunked as Jada Pinkett-Smith confirms that she and actor Will Smith have been separated but not legally divorced for seven years. The stunning revelation was on NBC News as she promoted her book "Worthy" which was released on October 4, 2023.

She disclosed that they decided to live separate lives in 2016 because of exhaustion from trying to make their relationship work. Despite the separation, they refrained from filing for divorce.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have been together since 1997 and had two children, Jaden and Willow, who both became part of the entertainment industry.

Their relationship gained attention during the 2022 Academy Awards when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage, resulting in a ten-year ban from the Oscars.