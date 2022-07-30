“When Charles Barkley first started playing he was chubby, plump” - Rob Parker believes a weight check clause could derail 1x All-Star, believes he’ll be worried about the wrong things

Zion Williamson's weight continues to be one of his career's most talked about topics. The All-Star's contract reportedly included a clause regarding his weight. The report has drawn mixed reactions from the NBA community, but Rob Parker thinks it will derail the big man.

Williamson signed a five-year $192.8 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans but could make up to $231 million if he meets some milestones. Recent reports reveal that a weight check, stating that he must always maintain a weight below 295 pounds, was included in his contract.

Midway through last season, Williamson's weight frequently came up during discussions about his injury issues. There were reports that he weighed north of 300 pounds, hampering his recovery from a foot injury.

However, the All-Star forward looks in better shape. The Pelicans are also committed to ensuring that he maintains a healthy weight moving forward.

On "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker," Parker did not like the idea of including a weight check in Williamson's contract. He believes every clause should be tied to his performance. Parker said:

"It's about being effective. If he's not playing or whatever, I got an issue with that. But you're gonna tell me if he's 297 pounds or 298 pounds like he's over a couple of pounds, I just think that that's petty as well. He's a big guy. I remember when Charles Barkley first started playing he was chubby, plump, whatever you want to call him.

"I think that has to come from within and whenever you have to feel like you have to make somebody like lose weight or play at a certain weight or do something I think that you could derail him as a player where he's worried about the wrong thing instead of being putting in the work.

"We just want you to put in the work that you need to do and be productive. Not get on a scale to make weight. This ain't boxing, you don't need to make weight. You need to be productive, and if you're not productive, then I've got a problem."

Williamson's unavailability has been the primary issue since joining the NBA. The Duke product is as explosive as they come and can always be counted on to deliver if healthy.

Charles Barkley has called out the All-Star forward in the past regarding his weight

1x All-Star Zion Williamson

Former NBA All-Star Charles Barkley has commented on Williamson's weight. He believes that the youngster continues to risk injury if he does not maintain a healthy weight. Barkley said:

"It look like me and Shaq had a baby. I'm joking and I'm serious. First of all, I'm concerned. I am really concerned.

"Moses Malone said to me, he said I was fat and lazy, and I started to cry a little bit because I couldn't kick his ass. He was Moses Malone. But it was a turning point in my career. You should not get hurt when you're young, and he's already had surgeries on his legs, now he's got a broken foot.

He gonna have to learn, even when you're hurt you gonna have to control your eating. When guys get hurt and they come back, you're trying to get in shape. And if you're putting all that stress on your knees and your feet, you're just gonna keep getting hurt."

Williamson did not play throughout the 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. He first sustained the injury during the offseason. Despite several proposed return dates, the All-Star never stepped on the hardwood for the Pelicans.

