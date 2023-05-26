When was Damian Lillard’s game-winner against the OKC Thunder? Taking a closer look at the NBA star's historic moment

Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard has hit countless clutch shots over his 11-year career so far, but most would agree that his most iconic clutch shot came during Game 5 of the Blazers’ first-round series against the OKC Thunder in 2019.

This came as Lillard hit a 37-foot buzzer-beating series-clinching 3-pointer to defeat the Thunder 118-115 and advance to the Western Conference semi-finals (4-1).

In doing so, Lillard also reached the 50-point mark for the first time in his playoff career. The star point guard finished with 50 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and 10 3-pointers on 51.5% shooting.

Lillard’s clutch shot helped him win his heated head-to-head battle with Thunder star point guard Russell Westbrook. It also offered him some redemption after being swept in the first round the previous two years by the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans respectively. This came as the Blazers would go on to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

Lillard’s game-winner has since gone on to be recognized as one the most legendary shots in NBA history, given the high stakes and shot difficulty. Lillard waving goodbye to the Thunder’s bench following the shot is seen as one of the most iconic celebrations in league history as well.

Paul George on Damian Lillard’s iconic game-winner against OKC

Following Damian Lillard’s series-clinching game-winner against the OKC Thunder in the 2019 NBA playoffs, Thunder star Paul George infamously called Lillard’s shot a “bad shot.”

Shortly after, Lillard called George a poor sport for his comments during an appearance on his teammate CJ McCollum’s podcast, 'Pull Up with CJ McCollum':

"For him to say that's a bad shot, that's just kind of being a poor sport,” Lillard said.

“If anything, it was bad defense, because I had the ball in my hands with two seconds and I wasn’t going to drive, so maybe he should've just bodied up.”

Notably, George later backtracked his comments at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game after playing alongside Lillard on Team LeBron. This came as Lillard hit a similar deep 3-pointer from close to half-court to clinch the win for his team.

“I guess I was criticized for the right reason for calling Dame’s shot in the playoffs a bad shot,” George said.

“I mean, I see these guys’ range is crazy, the ability to knock those shots down. And I mean, like you said, it’s not like it’s a half-court heave. These are shots that are well in their range. They probably can shoot it deeper.

“It’s a great shot. Two thumbs up.”

Lillard was then asked about George’s comments to which he said that he doesn’t hold any grudges against him:

“We shook hands. As a man, I don’t hold on to issues that tightly when it’s not that deep. Life is short,” Lillard said.

