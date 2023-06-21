When Draymond Green tried to bluff a win in poker but got burned by Maria Ho

Draymond Green is one of the best players of his generation, winning four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors. However, Green was not a good poker player, sa he tried to bluff his way to a win against professional poker player Maria Ho in 2019.

In a video shared by @br_betting on Twitter, Green was playing at PokerGo’s Poker After Dark four years ago. He went up against Ho, a Poker Hall of Fame inducted in 2018.

Throwback to when Draymond got his bluff called perfectly 🤣



(via @thewarriorstalk)

(via @thewarriorstalk)

The former Defensive Player of the Year had a hand of eight and five of clubs. The flop was a two of spades, nine of clubs and ace of spades. The turn was a four of diamonds, which meant that he has a losing hand against Maria Ho's pair of twos (two of hearts and two of spades).

Draymond Green checked to see the river, which was an ace of hearts. The right move was to just fold, but Green went all in despite a zero percent chance of winning the hand.

Ho, one of the greatest women's poker players ever, easily saw through Green's bluff. She asked Green when he last played poker, and he answered, "Last week." He was out of his element as he was also against 15-time World Series of Poker winner Phil Hellmuth.

Even though the poker game was four years ago, fans cannot resist trolling Green for trying to bluff a Poker Hall of Famer.

One fan said:

"I wanna puke that play is so bad."

Another tweeted:

"Wow, he should never play poker."

A fan also made fun of Green:

"The referee called the moving screen there."

One fan was baffled why Green thought he had a shot at bluffing against a pro poker player:

"Those professionals poker players don't go to the basketball court to play against Draymond. Not sure why Draymond did the opposite."

One fan was baffled why Green thought he had a shot at bluffing against a pro poker player:

"Those professionals poker players don't go to the basketball court to play against Draymond. Not sure why Draymond did the opposite."

One fan praised the legend Maria Ho:

"Maria Ho one of the best."

Draymond Green spotted in France with LeBron James

LeBron James (left) of the LA Lakers and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

A few days after news of Draymond Green's plans to opt out of his contract with the Golden State Warriors, he was spotted in France with LeBron James. Green will enter free agency and try to negotiate with the Warriors about a possible sign-and-trade scenario.

Golden State is in a difficult position due to being repeat luxury tax offenders. They could ask Green to take a pay cut to retain his services, but a trade might be the best way to not lose him for free.

The LA Lakers are a likely destination due to Green's friendship with "The King." He's also represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency founded by James' agent.

LeBron James & Draymond Green in France

