"When we get Kawhi back we're gonna have to start over again" - NBA analyst praises Paul George leading Clippers in the absence of Kawhi Leonard

Paul George has picked up his game as of late, leading the LA Clippers as Kawhi Leonard is out nursing an injury. NBA analyst Ohm Youngmisuk praised George's recent performance.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Paul George's last 5 games:



35 Points, 9 Rebounds, 57% FG

28 Points, 4 Rebounds, 50% FG

35 Points, 2 Rebounds, 70% FG

34 Points, 8 Rebounds, 50% FG

During a recent appearance on NBA Today, Youngmisuk stated:

"The circumstances have kind of kicked him into overdrive a little bit, understanding that Kawhi Leonard's probably going to be out for minute. He knew he had to be the guy, and so he has picked it up since, and he has been unbelievable."

Youngmisuk added:

"Now, we are starting to see their real identity... I asked Ty Lue, I said, 'are you starting to recognize this team? It looks like the team from last year'. He said, 'yeah, but when we get Kawhi back, we're gonna have to start over again'.

While Paul George was acquired to be Kawhi Leonard's co-star, he has shown that he is still capable of leading a team. Since the two stars joined forces prior to the 2019-2020 season, George has led the LA Clippers to a 37-25 record when Leonard doesn't suit up.

Watch Ohm Youngmisuk discuss Paul George's recent performance below:

Can Paul George maintain his level of play when Kawhi Leonard returns?

Now in his fourth season with the LA Clippers, Paul George has performed better when Kawhi Leonard is out and the offense is running through him.

With Leonard out of the lineup, the seven-time All-Star has averaged 25.3 points per game, while shooting 44.7% from the field, 37.5% from three-point range, and 85.8% from the free-throw line. He has added 6.5 rebounds per game, 5.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in 62 games without his co-star.

While his efficiency slightly rises with Leonard active, George's overall numbers take a dip. In 82 games played alongside Kawhi, George has averaged 21.4 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, 4.6 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game. He has shot 45.0% from the field, 41.0% from three-point range, and 87.3% from the free throw line.

With Leonard in the lineup this season, George has averaged just 15.5 points per game while shooting 34.8% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range. Through nine games without Leonard, he has averaged 27.6 points per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range.

The difference in Paul George's play, with and without Kawhi Leonard, is largely due to role. Over their Clippers tenure, George averaged 3.5 more field goal attempts per game when Leonard is sidelined. This season, that number has skyrocketed to 8.8. While George's field goal attempts will surely decrease when Leonard is fully healthy, there is currently no timetable for Kawhi to return.

