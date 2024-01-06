“When he’s cold, he’s ice”: NBA fans' hilarious reactions to Jordan Poole’s ‘cardio’ game

NBA fans gave it to Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole after the one-time champion' uneventful outing in the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday on the road.

The five-year player, who won the championship in 2022 with the Golden State Warriors, started and played 23 minutes against the Cavaliers. He managed only two points, an assist and a block.

His points came from the free throw line, as he missed all his four field goals, including two from 3-point country. The Wizards lost 114-90, their third straight, and dropped to 6-28 for the season.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to lambast the 24-year-old player for his ‘cardio workout’. Below are what some of them wrote:

@SpoonOfZeke wrote: When he’s cold, he’s ice

@NBAMuseAcc wrote: Damn what happened?

@jbondwagon wrote: Poole woke up feeling dangerous

@TruthTakes_ wrote: Is that a real stat line?

@Blessin08201200 wrote: Damn that bad

@lakerstrollwrld wrote: Poole soon

@SFConfid3ntial wrote: Poole is next to come out with allegations about Kerr

@YasinIs35161388 wrote: Beyond trash

@travis_mayfield wrote: Bro not even tryin at this point

@heat_breeze wrote: How is he this bad he has a green light

Former high school coach says Jordan Poole’s struggles not at all surprising

Jordan Poole has struggled considerably in his first year with the Washington Wizards. His former high school coach said that it's not at all surprising considering he was very invested in his former team, the Golden State Warriors.

The former University of Michigan player spent his first four years in the Bay Area, winning a title with the Warriors. He was traded to the Wizards in the offseason in exchange for future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul and other assets.

The trade also came after his relationship with Warriors All-Star Draymond Green was apparently strained because of the punching incident they had before the start of last season.

In his first year in the Capitol, Poole is averaging 16.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 29.1 minutes. His scoring output is down from the 20.4 points he had in his final year in Golden State.

According to Jim Gosz (via The Mercury News), who coached Jordan Poole in high school, his former player is struggling with the Wizards, as he's still reeling from the trade he was involved in. The coach said:

“When Jordan left San Francisco, I think that really tore something out of his heart. I think he’s struggling a bit with the transition. He was so comfortable in Golden State and just loved it out there.”

“I know he just loved his teammates (in Golden State), loved the team, loved the organization when he was there. To have him pick up and leave, I don’t care, that is going to have an effect on anybody.”

Wth the Warriors, Jordan Poole averaged 15.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds and played in a key role in the guard rotation along with All-Stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.