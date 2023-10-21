"Back to normal scheduling": NBA fans mercilessly troll Jordan Poole as Wizards star immolates himself with 7-point performance

New Washington Wizards player Jordan Poole had arguably his worst shooting performance so far with his new team when he finished with just seven points in their preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, October 20. And NBA fans jumped on the opportunity to give him a tough time for it.

Poole and the Wizards played the Raptors in their final game of the preseason. However, it did not end well for them as they were routed, 134-98, by the home squad.

It was particularly stinging for the former Golden State Warriors player, who only went for seven points on a horrible 1-15 shooting clip from the field and 0-6 from 3-point country in 19 minutes of play.

Fans immediately went at him on X, formerly Twitter, with most underscoring his seeming proneness to poor-shooting games.

Here are some of what they had to say:

@HonestKDFan35 wrote: back to normal scheduling

@AbainAjlyn wrote: No baddies in Toronto

@MasterSage_ wrote: the jordan poole experience

@BonesGotBizzy wrote: Tanking his trade value so he can be a Laker. Smart.

@JackJBetz wrote: Overpaid. Warriors did the right thing trading him away.

@somuchgreen wrote: Proof of Curry’s greatness yet again

@FatedOmen wrote: All star one game. G leaguer the next That’s why he got traded

@BannedBandwagon wrote: That’s the JP I know

@insomniacice wrote: Oh he’s gonna have alot of these, that what happens when ur a chucker

Poole came to the Wizards after four years with the Warriors in the offseason in exchange for veteran and multiple-time All-Star Chris Paul. Washinton also received Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2030 first-round puck (top 20 protected) and cash considerations.

Kevin Garnett has high hopes for Jordan Poole in Washington

Basketball Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett sees Jordan Poole flourishing and becoming a star with the Washington Wizards. The NBA legend likened the explosive guard’s situation to that of James Harden when the latter left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Houston Rockets.

Garnett shared this in a recent episode of the "KG Certified" podcast:

“Jordan Poole is the new James Harden. Y'all remember when James Harden left OKC and got to Houston? Man, this the Jordan Poole show... This dynamic, this little duo [with Kyle Kuzma] is the new duo in the league. Not only these two have that showmanship in them, but I think Jordan Poole feels like he’s been held back. That’s how I thought James Harden felt coming out of OKC."

Poole spent his first four years in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, winning a title with them in 2022, before being traded to the Wizards this offseason. In his final year in the Bay Area, he posted career-highs of 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 30 minutes of play.