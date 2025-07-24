When Hulk Hogan sent Dennis Rodman a private jet to force him into WWE event

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 24, 2025 19:39 GMT
Dennis Rodman once missed NBA Finals practice to fight alongside Hulk Hogan
Dennis Rodman once missed NBA Finals practice to fight alongside Hulk Hogan [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA legend Dennis Rodman was known for his notoriety both on and off the basketball court. The five-time NBA champion led a very unconventional life, even when he played basketball, sometimes confusing Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls about whether he would return for the next game.

One of the wildest episodes of Rodman's life happened during the 1998 NBA Finals, the last season Jordan played in a Bulls uniform. Rodman appeared on "WCW Monday Nitro" alongside the late, great Hulk Hogan after a hard-to-deny offer from the legendary wrestler.

When the finale of Netflix's series, "The Last Dance," aired on May 17th, 2020, it was revealed that Dennis Rodman had left the team between Game 3 and Game 4 without giving notice to the Bulls. Where was he? He was in Detroit, beating Diamond Dallas Page with a chair on live TV.

In an episode of "Got Sole" in September last year, Rodman revealed why he had missed practice.

"One day he (Hulk Hogan)acame and he said, ‘Dennis, can you be my tag team partner in Detroit?'. I said, 'Alright, Hulk, I can do that'… He said, 'Dennis, what are you doing? It's gonna be tomorrow'. I said, 'Tomorrow? I got a damn game man.' He said, 'I don’t give a damn. I will send you a private plane. You just fly down for the hour, I will fly you right back'. I said, 'Alright, cool.'"(Timestamp 10:22)
youtube-cover
In Game 3, the Chicago Bulls humiliated the Utah Jazz, beating them 96-54. Rodman had 2 points and 6 rebounds in 23 minutes. Soon after, he boarded the plane to Detroit and appeared as Hulk Hogan's tag team partner. According to People Magazine, Rodman received $250,000 for his appearance on Hogan's show.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest.

Dennis Rodman reveals he was trying to explain basketball behind the camera after the stint with Hulk Hogan

After the match on WCW Monday Nitro, the camera followed Hulk Hogan and Dennis Rodman, who were having a party backstage. As the camera rolled in, Hogan told the cameraman to turn the camera off and focused on Rodman, who was filmed smoking a cigar.

"Turn that camera off, we got some business to take care of," Hogan said.

Rodman received backlash for missing practice. Bulls coach Phil Jackson was heard saying the Bulls were "dishonored" because of Rodman's actions. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year later said in "The Last Dance" that he was just trying to have fun.

"I wasn’t trying to do anything,” Rodman said. "I was just trying to explain basketball, party ... f**** all the girls. Just be me, Dennis."

In Game 4, Rodman was back to his dominating persona. He had 6 points, 2 assists and 14 rebounds to help the Bulls reach a 3-1 lead in the Finals.

