Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton had some inspiring words for young hoopers as he hosted his first youth camp. Haliburton also highlighted the importance of being patient while discussing the aspect of making mistakes while developing.

Tyrese Haliburton emerged as an exciting young prospect with the Indiana Pacers last season. Although the youngster garnered a fair bit of attention for his performances with the Sacramento Kings, Haliburton has the opportunity to flourish in Indiana.

Haliburton learned a lot about hitting roadblocks on the way toward development. These experiences offered valuable insight as he hosted his first youth camp.

When discussing what his goal for the camp was, Haliburton said:

""I just want them to know it's okay to mess up...when I was little I used to get really frustrated at myself when I'd mess up in drills, but that's the fun of it. It's like messing up, then figuring it out a little bit, then you figure it all the way out, then you can speed it up. So it's kind of the progression that I just want kids to be able to know."

Tyrese Haliburton went on to express his gratitude towards his teammates, who also attended the camp.

"It means the world. I told everybody on Thursday, so I gave them kind of short notice. I was like, 'Hey, I'm doing this camp for some kids. Come by if you guys would like.' And all the coaches basically came through and encouraged my teammates to come through. Some guys have been here all day so it's been a lot of fun."

Indiana Pacers @Pacers



it was all about learning and having fun at "I just want them to know it's okay to mess up...when I was little I used to get really frustrated at myself when I'd mess up in drills, but that's the fun of it."it was all about learning and having fun at @TyHaliburton22 's first youth camp. "I just want them to know it's okay to mess up...when I was little I used to get really frustrated at myself when I'd mess up in drills, but that's the fun of it."it was all about learning and having fun at @TyHaliburton22's first youth camp.☺️🙌 https://t.co/Qdx2s1A6VP

Haliburton ended with a heartfelt message for those who attended the camp. Highlighting that basketball is meant to be fun, he also mentioned that when it isn't fun, one needs to go back to the place when it was.

Tyrese Haliburton's situation with the Indiana Pacers next season

Tyrese Haliburton celebrates a play with TJ McConnell

Although Tyrese Haliburton is an impressive young prospect, he finds himself in a rather troublesome situation in Indiana next season.

The Indiana Pacers went into a full-blown rebuild in the last two seasons. On the verge of sending away some of their key veteran players, the Pacers will continue their efforts to build for the future. With the likes of Buddy Hield and Myles Turner still on the trade block, Haliburton may find himself playing alongside a very young squad.

It has positive and negative connotations. With talented players such as Chris Duarte and rookie Bennedict Mathurin alongside him, Haliburton has the opportunity to develop and flourish.

NBA @NBA



Chris Duarte goes coast-to-coast for the throwdown after the steal on NBA League Pass!



Watch Q2 now: Swipe & slam from the @Pacers rookieChris Duarte goes coast-to-coast for the throwdown after the steal on NBA League Pass!Watch Q2 now: app.link.nba.com/e/stream Swipe & slam from the @Pacers rookie 🏀Chris Duarte goes coast-to-coast for the throwdown after the steal on NBA League Pass!Watch Q2 now: app.link.nba.com/e/stream https://t.co/osAK8zxsCg

However, given the relative inexperience within the ranks of the team, the Indiana Pacers aren't likely to win a whole bunch of games.

While the core itself has some promise, it could be some time before they garner much attention. However, with Haliburton emerging as the sole star-caliber player in the team, he may be due for a spectacular outing this year.

NBA @NBA



30 PTS (10/11 FGM) | 6 3PM career-high | 3 STLS



Q3 Live Now on NBA League Pass: Tyrese Haliburton is cooking right now30 PTS (10/11 FGM) | 6 3PM career-high | 3 STLSQ3 Live Now on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream Tyrese Haliburton is cooking right now 🍳30 PTS (10/11 FGM) | 6 3PM career-high | 3 STLSQ3 Live Now on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream https://t.co/yT2ee4id04

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far