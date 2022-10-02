"When I'm ready to get back in there, I can just kind of seamlessly plug myself in" - Chet Holmgren optimistic despite a foot injury, says he's focused on recovery and learning the game

OKC Thunder's prized 2022 draft pick Chet Holmgren is set to miss the entire 2022-23 season due to a foot injury. Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot while playing in a pro-am game in Seattle. Despite the setback, the No. 2 overall pick is focused on his recovery and learning the game from the bench.

Holmgren opened up about his freak injury and the early days of his rehab on Thursday in front of several media members. The 20-year-old center is feeling optimistic about his recovery. He's also going to focus on film studies throughout the season.

"I've dedicated so much time to really hustling at my craft on the court," Holmgren said. "Now, this event is making me step back and kind of rework how how I do things.

"And one of those ways is to become professional with watching film and speaking with coaches. Trying to learn, watching what's happening and really being engaged, in trying to get better with different avenues."

by @cliffbruntap Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time after injuring his right foot during a pro-am game while defending LeBron James.by @cliffbruntap apne.ws/P4bQegm Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time after injuring his right foot during a pro-am game while defending LeBron James.by @cliffbruntap apne.ws/P4bQegm https://t.co/XRiFcCZKNU

Chet Holmgren added that he wants to learn as much as he can to improve even though he's on the sidelines. Holmgren wants to immediately fit into the team next season when they are likely to start to become more competitive.

"What I'm trying to do right now is just kind of soak up all the knowledge of how things are done around here," Holmgren said. "How they're going to be done going forward. So, when I'm ready to get get back in there, I can just kind of seamlessly plug myself in."

The OKC Thunder selected Holmgren second overall in the 2022 draft. Holmgren is a talented 7-footer who can handle the ball, shoot and defend. The main criticism of the Gonzaga product was his lanky frame and how it would translate in the NBA.

That criticism proved to be somewhat true since Holmgren was injured while defending LeBron James during a pro-am game. James bulldozed into Holmgren on the fastbreak, with the latter landing awkwardly on his right foot.

Chet Holmgren sought advice from Joel Embiid about foot injury

Joel Embiid missed his first two years in the league due to a foot injury.

According to Cliff Brunt of the Associated Press, Chet Holmgren spoke to Joel Embiid regarding his foot injury. Embiid missed the first two years of his NBA career due to a broken navicular bone in his foot. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar underwent two foot surgeries in two years before making his debut.

Hopefully, Holmgren's recovery will be much smoother than Embiid's. The main takeaway for the Thunder youngster is that Embiid turned into one of the best players in the league. Those two years on the bench helped the Sixers big man become a smarter player.

Chet Holmgren is not short on confidence and has a unique skill set that can lead to success. Not only will he learn about the game during his recovery, but he could also start finding the right playing weight for himself.

Thunder Eagle Eye @geola388



- Joel Embiid (2016, #3)

(5x All Star, 3x All NBA D)

- Ben Simmons (2017, #1)

(3x All Star, 2x All NBA D)

- Blake Griffin (2009, #1)

(6x All Star)



I'll wait to see Chet Holmgren join this list Of 5 Top #3 picks who missed their rookie seasons due to injury, 3 became stars:- Joel Embiid (2016, #3)(5x All Star, 3x All NBA D)- Ben Simmons (2017, #1)(3x All Star, 2x All NBA D)- Blake Griffin (2009, #1)(6x All Star)I'll wait to see Chet Holmgren join this list Of 5 Top #3 picks who missed their rookie seasons due to injury, 3 became stars:- Joel Embiid (2016, #3)(5x All Star, 3x All NBA D)- Ben Simmons (2017, #1)(3x All Star, 2x All NBA D)- Blake Griffin (2009, #1)(6x All Star)I'll wait to see Chet Holmgren join this list 👀 https://t.co/F61Ao1fGgT

