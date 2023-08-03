When did Joel Embiid start playing basketball? Cameroonian MVP's origins explored

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid has come a long way in his basketball journey. Embiid, who hails from Cameroon, did not start playing basketball until he was 15 years old.

However, by age 20, he was drafted No. 3 in the 2014 NBA draft by the Sixers. Then, at age 29, Embiid became the second African player to win league MVP, joining Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

Growing up in Cameroon, Embiid primarily played soccer and volleyball. However, he later became a fan of basketball after watching the 2009 NBA Finals between the LA Lakers and the Orlando Magic.

At that point, Embiid decided to start focusing his attention on basketball, but his parents did not approve of the decision. This came as they wanted him to continue focusing on his schooling and volleyball.

Embiid’s fortune later changed when his uncle helped him convince his parents to let him give basketball a shot. His uncle then helped him build invaluable connections in the basketball world. This included Embiid getting the chance to meet former 12-year NBA veteran Luc Mbah a Moute at a basketball camp in Cameroon. Mbah a Moute would then go on to mentor Embiid and help him relocate to the United States.

Upon his arrival in America, Embiid attended high school in Florida. He then attended one year at the University of Kansas en route to his No. 3 selection in the 2014 NBA draft.

After missing his first two seasons due to a foot injury, Embiid has since thrived over the past seven seasons. The big man has career averages of 27.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 3-pointers per game on 50.1% shooting.

Joel Embiid on his journey from Cameroon to winning MVP

After securing his first MVP this past season, Joel Embiid reflected on his journey from Cameroon to becoming one of the best basketball players in the world:

“It's hard to win in this league; it's hard to be successful in this league,” Embiid said.

“There's a reason why these are the best basketball players in the world. And to be sitting here and feel like I won something as far as the Most Valuable Player is great. But then again, it's also part of my story because I've always felt like I was a role model — especially to my Cameroonian people and my African people — and I feel like, just looking at my story, they can look at it and be like, 'Wow, he did it.'”

The big man then said that the chances of him reaching the point he is at now in such a short timeframe were basically zero. However, he added that with hard work, anything is possible:

"Probably the probability of someone like me, starting playing basketball at 15, to get the chance to be the MVP of the league is, I'd say, probably negative zero,” Embiid said.

“We don't have a lot of opportunities back in Africa, in general, to get to this point. But improbable doesn't mean impossible, and you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. As long as you believe in it, and you know, keep working hard, anything can happen.”

