When is Kawhi Leonard coming back? We take a look at the extent of his injury and return to the LA Clippers lineup | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers managed a win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday despite Kawhi Leonard's unavailability due to injury. Although it was a resounding victory with stellar performances from Paul George and Marcus Morris, it is unclear how efficient the team will continue to be without the superstar.

Kawhi Leonard was sidelined after sustaining an injury in Game 4 against the Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals. He sprained his right knee following a drive to the rim with a little over five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Although his withdrawal for the rest of the game seemed like the Clippers were erring on the side of caution, the late announcement a few hours before tip-off in Game 5 suggested otherwise.

Clippers fear All-NBA star Kawhi Leonard has suffered an ACL injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He is out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

How severe is Kawhi Leonard's injury?

The LA Clippers talisman is still listed as out with no timeline for his return. According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, there is no chance Kawhi Leonard will play in Game 6.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the LA Clippers fear it is an ACL tear and will be out indefinitely. To that effect, the All-Star is expected to miss the rest of the season.

What does his injury mean for the LA Clippers?

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers holds his knee during the second half against the Utah Jazz in Game Four of the Western Conference second-round playoff

The LA Clippers have their work cut out as Tyronn Lue needs to figure out a way to overcome Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz without Kawhi Leonard. George stepped up tremendously in the 119-111 win in Game 5 and will need to be consistent with his performance.

Kawhi Leonard is the second NBA Finals champion to be sidelined for the Clippers this season. Serge Ibaka has been unavailable for the team since his departure in the first round against the Dallas Mavericks.

Lue is optimistic and is awaiting a comprehensive report from the Clippers' medical staff. Leonard has battled with knee injuries in the past but has always come out stronger.

The significance of Kawhi Leonard to the team cannot be overstated. He got most of the praise for the first-round win against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. His exemplary run so far in the 2021 NBA playoffs brings his averages to 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks.

With Kawhi Leonard sidelined by an ankle injury, Paul George led the Clippers to a Game 5 win over the Jazz.



Here's our coverage ... pic.twitter.com/otNLy7ZNHI — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) June 17, 2021

The LA Clippers have shown that they can manage against a dogged Jazz team without Kawhi Leonard. With one more win, the Clippers can seal their 2021 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals appearance.

As per lineup adjustments, Terence Mann might get another start as he was impressive on both offense and defense. He ended Game 5 with 13 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals while shooting 50% from the field.

