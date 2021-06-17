5 Reasons why LA Clippers won 119-111 against Utah Jazz in Game 5 of Western Conference Semifinals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

With the odds stacked against them following Kawhi Leonard's injury, the LA Clippers dug deep to eke out a 119-111 win against the Utah Jazz in Game 5. Tyronn Lue's men now have the chance to close out this Western Conference Semifinals series at home after taking a 3-2 lead.

The Utah Jazz were red-hot from downtown to start the game, but the LA Clippers responded well as the first quarter finished 37-36 in the hosts' favor. Both teams exchanged equal blows in the second as well.

It's the third quarter where the tide turned. The LA Clippers held their ground defensively and outscored the Jazz 32-18. From there onwards, it was just a case of staying the course and the visitors did just that.

Without further ado, let's look at five reasons why the LA Clippers won Game 5 against the Utah Jazz.

#1 Paul George steps up for LA Clippers in Kawhi Leonard's absence

Paul George exults after scoring a basket

With Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely due to a knee sprain, the onus was on Paul George to lead the LA Clippers and he did just that. George was aggressive from the get-go and countered the Utah Jazz's three-point shooting with his sinister drives to the bucket. He scored 22 points in the first half itself.

PG13 also set the tempo for the LA Clippers on the defensive end and was dominant on the glass. That also allowed him to grab rebounds and immediately push up the court while running the point.

Paul George's big night propels the @LAClippers to a win in Game 5 and a 3-2 series advantage! #ThatsGame #NBAPlayoffs



37 PTS | 16 REB | 5 AST



Game 6: Friday at 10pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/c1cUPZpFKL — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

George had to don several hats today to secure a victory for the LA Clippers in Game 5 against the Utah Jazz. Playoff P finished with 37 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. He shot 12-of-22 from the field as well.

#2 Donovan Mitchell fails to show up for the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell gets double teamed

With his teammate Bojan Bogdanovic smoking the LA Clippers, Donovan Mitchell was happy to facilitate the Utah Jazz's offense and take a step back initially. But when Bogdanovic eventually slowed down, Mitchell could not come to the fore.

Donovan Mitchell on pain in his ankle and lack of explosiveness: "It's something I'm going to have to deal with [the rest of the playoffs]. It f---ing sucks. ... You've got to find a way to make it happen. It's tough, but I've got to find a way. Otherwise, I'm going to be home." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 17, 2021

Donovan Mitchell had scored 30 points in each of the last six playoff games, but that streak came to an end today. He managed just 10 points in the first three quarters. Mitchell tried to force the issue in the fourth and scored an additional 11 points to finish with 21, but was largely inefficient. He went 6-of-19 from the field tonight.

