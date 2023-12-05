When did the Lakers move to LA? Exploring 17x champion’s origins

The Lakers were founded in 1947. But, they didn't play under their current name since their creation. In the beginning, their home was the state of Minnesota and the city of Minneapolis. This is where they spent their first 13 years (1947-1960) and won five of their 17 championships.

In 1960, the franchise moved to Los Angeles in California. This move also led to the change of the team's name from Minneapolis Lakers to Los Angeles Lakers.

After 63 years in LA, the franchise hasn't changed its name and has won 12 titles. Thus, it is tied with its rivals Boston Celtics for the most NBA championships (17). Both franchises have their sights set on winning a record 18th title this year.

Lakers coach calls injury woes 'frustrating' amid chemistry issues

The 17-time NBA champions are still in search of consistency, as they continue to deal with injuries to key players and chemistry issues.

Since the start of the regular season, the team has never had its full roster together, but coach Darvin Ham is optimistic he will have all players available soon. Still, he called the situation 'frustrating' as it prevents the team from working on its chemistry and building some momentum.

"We have a plethora of really quick, larger athletic skilled wings," Ham said, via Lakers Nation. "And that’s what’s been really. I use the word frustrating, but that’s been the most challenging part of not having all those guys in a lineup together. But that day will come and will come soon."

At the same time, though, he understands that having his players fully healthy is a priority for him and the franchise has no intention to rush any return unless the players are 100% ready. He said:

"You realize this is a marathon of a season. Every NBA season is a marathon. You trust your staff from medical to coaches to everyone to work diligently to make sure we have our guys available and that won't change. It's unfortunate timing but, again, our player's health is top priority."

Heading into the quarterfinal of the NBA In-Season Tournament vs. the Phoenix Suns (12-8) on Tuesday, the 17-time champions should see almost their full roster available, with only backup point guard Gabe Vincent remaining out due to a knee injury.

Whoever wins tonight's game will go on to face the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas on Thursday for a spot in Saturday's Championship Game.