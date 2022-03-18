"When LeBron came at me a few years ago, my criticism of him was fair" - Charles Barkley believes being honest has earned him respect from the fans

Former NBA star Charles Barkley believes his criticisms of players like LeBron James have been fair, leading to fans respecting him as a TV analyst.

Barkley has been a popular television presence, working for TNT since 2000. Alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, Barkley has helped make "Inside the NBA" one of the most beloved NBA TV shows. The former Phoenix Suns star is known to make bold comments about players of all calibers, even superstars like James.

The comments may not always have been taken positively by players or fans. But Barkley believes being vocal about his opinions has been key to his success as a TV personality. Here's what he had to say regarding this recently (via NBA.com):

“I never want to give anyone a reason to say ‘Charles likes this guy and hates that guy.’ Even when LeBron (James) came at me a few years ago, my criticism of him was fair. The trust from the fans, that’s really important to me. With the power I have, I never want to lose that respect.”

Charles Barkley and LeBron James' war of words

During the 2016-17 season, Charles Barkley questioned LeBron James' stacking of his teams to win championships. His comments came after James said the Cavs needed to add another playmaker to take the pressure off him and Kyrie Irving.

Barkley did not hold back on calling out James, saying the four-time MVP was running away from the competition by stacking his teams. James hit back with some harsh comments about the TNT analyst, saying:

"I'm not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that. I'm not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spat on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, 'I'm not a role model.' I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying."

James added:

"All I've done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT The TNT crew has a heated discussion surrounding LeBron James' recent comments The TNT crew has a heated discussion surrounding LeBron James' recent comments 😁 https://t.co/YbsmP8LWxP

Despite the criticism Barkley endured through James and a few other NBA players, the nine-time All-Star emphasized that his comments were honest and true. Even after James took him on, the "Chuckster" has continued to be critical of the league's best players, while remaining as a fan favorite.

