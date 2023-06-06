When did LeBron James meet his wife? Taking a closer look

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James met his wife Savannah James during their high school years, and they have been inseparable ever since, supporting each other through every career and personal milestone.

LeBron and Savannah crossed paths in 2002 when he was a junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary and she was a sophomore at Buchtel High School. Interestingly, LeBron was initially slated to attend Buchtel but ended up at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

A year later, LeBron was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Savannah stood by his side during this significant moment. In 2004, they joyfully announced the birth of their first child, Bronny.

While there were concerns at the time because Savannah was still in high school, James remained extremely composed about the decision. The two even welcomed their second child in 2007.

LeBron eventually proposed to Savannah in 2011 and they tied the knot in 2013 with LeBron's Miami Heat teammates in attendance. Shortly after the wedding, the couple welcomed their daughter, Zhuri, to the family.

Having been together for a little over 20 years, Savannah and LeBron James have spent a little over half their lives together. LeBron continues to praise his wife for the support she has provided him. As a tightly-knit group, the James family is truly something special.

LeBron James considering retirement

The LA Lakers superstar is coming off his 20th campaign in the NBA. At the age of 38, what LeBron was able to accomplish was nothing short of spectacular. In light of this, however, James felt the need re-evaluate his future in the NBA.

Following the loss against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, James mentioned that he may consider retirement. Needless to say, this was a shock to several fans.

However, since then, there have been several rumors that suggest that there is a greater likelihood that the superstar will return to the Lakers next season.

A recent rumor involving Kyrie Irving's attempt to recruit James to the Dallas Mavericks also supports this rumor. While such a move would be virtually impossible for the Mavs to facilitate, it implies that James will likely be back to play next season.

