When does the NBA 2023/24 Season Schedule come out? Date and more to explore

The 2023/24 NBA season is still a few months away and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the official schedule.

Still, there is no official date on when the schedule will be released, but we should expect this to happen around mid-August.

The complete schedule for the 2022-23 season was released on Aug. 17, 2022. It was revealed around the same time (Aug. 20, 2021) the previous season. So, fans should expect the league to announce the schedule within the next two to three weeks.

The NBA will return to action on Oct. 24 for the 2023/2024 season, according to Shams Charania. The 2023-24 season will feature an in-season tournament involving all 30 teams.

This in-season tournament will take place for the first time in league history. The tournament will not affect the regular season as every team will still play 82 games.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania NBA informed teams today that the 2023-24 season will start on Oct. 24, 2023, and conclude April 14, 2024.



Noteworthy: If/when In-Season Tournament is approved, initial schedule will have 80 games per team; remaining games scheduled after eight teams advance to knockout rounds.

While we don't know each team's full schedule for the upcoming season, the league has shared some key dates:

Sept. 30: Training camp opens for teams participating in preseason games outside of North America

Training camp opens for teams participating in preseason games outside of North America Oct. 3: Training camp opens for remaining teams

Training camp opens for remaining teams Oct. 5: Start of preseason

Start of preseason Oct. 20: End of preseason

End of preseason Oct. 24 : Start of 2023-24 regular season

: Start of 2023-24 regular season Nov. 3 : NBA In-Season Tournament begins

: NBA In-Season Tournament begins Dec. 7 : NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals

: NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals Dec. 9 : NBA In-Season Tournament Finals

: NBA In-Season Tournament Finals Feb. 16-18 : NBA All-Star Weekend 2024

: NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 April 14: 2023-24 regular season ends

According to those dates, the 2023/24 season will start six days later and end five days later than last season.

The 2024 playoffs will commence on April 20 and carry on for the next several weeks. Although the dates could vary based on how long it takes for the teams to progress, the 2024 NBA Finals are expected to begin somewhere during the first week of June.

Things to focus on in the 2023/24 NBA season

Even though the start of the 2023/24 season is still three months away, fans have a lot of things to focus on and expect ahead of the coming season.

The Phoenix Suns are one of them. With Bradley Beal joining the squad and creating a Big Four with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton, the Suns have gone all-in for the championship after back-to-back eliminations in the Western Conference semifinals.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are preparing for their first full season together with the Dallas Mavericks. The team is in a win-now mode and can't afford a second straight losing season. The Mavs collapsed in the final part of the year and missed the postseason.

In the West, the Warriors will look to return to the top with All-Star Chris Paul joining the rest of Golden State's stars, in one of his final chances to win his first NBA championship.

In the East, the Boston Celtics parted ways with Marcus Smart as part of the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. The franchise now has its own Big Three in Porzingis, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who recently signed the richest deal in history (five years, $304 million).

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat, who lost to the Denver Nuggets in the finals, are in pursuit of superstar Damian Lillard, aiming to pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. We should expect the Heat to be among the title contenders, especially if they trade for Lillard.

Last but not least, it will be interesting to see how the Nuggets will play in this championship-defending season and whether they will be able to compete at the same high level they played last season, which handed them their first-ever title.

