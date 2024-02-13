When and where is NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2024? Key dates & schedule explored

Fans are looking forward to this weekend's NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2024. The All-Star Weekend features many events made especially for the game's fans. Many are looking forward to the dunk contest this season to see new tricks and aerial showmanship from the participants.

The NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2024 will occur at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. It will be the final event of the All-Star Saturday night and will start at 8 p.m. ET. TNT will be covering the event, which means Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson will take over the broadcast of the dunk contest.

Returning to the contest will by reigning champion, Mac McClung. Last year, he put on a show to earn his first-ever dunk title and won against Jericho Sims, Trey Murphy II and KJ Martin. This year, the challengers have stepped up to try and take the title away from McClung.

Who are the participants in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2024?

McClung, point guard for Osceola Magic, will be defending his title against Jamie Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat, New York Knicks' Jacob Toppin and Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown. This will be the first time that a player from the G-League will be defending his slam dunk title against NBA talent.

Fans are excited to see the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2024 as it will be the first time since Victor Oladipo's 2018 participation that fans will see an All-Star in the contest. If Brown wins, it'll be the first time an All-Star will win the dunk contest since Blake Griffin in 2011.

Former NBA player thanks Jaylen Brown for participating in the dunk contest

Not only are the fans happy to see an All-Star participate in the dunk contest but basketball stars are happy too. Former NBA player and three-time winner of the Sixth Man of the Year award Lou Williams shared his thoughts on Brown's decision. Williams was glad to find out that the Celtics star was joining the contest.

After finding out about the news, Williams thanked Brown as he believes the league and fans need the stars back in the contest.

"Very much needed," Williams said. "Thank you Jaylen Brown for being a leader... We need the star power back in the dunk contest."

Many are hoping that it could start a trend of All-Stars participating in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest in the future.

