When is the NBA Draft lottery 2021? All you need to know 

Teams that got knocked out of postseason contention have set their sights on the NBA Draft lottery 2021. Picking the right players with great potential is every NBA team's priority. The NBA Draft allows teams to rebuild for the future. Therefore, getting a higher pick in the draft lottery is imperative for the franchises, as it allows them to pick the players with the highest ceiling.

NBA Draft lottery 2021: Date, Time, and Where to Watch the highly anticipated event

The NBA Draft lottery 2021 will be held at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on June 22nd. The event will be televised live on ESPN.

The tie-breakers for order of selection in the NBA draft lottery 2021 were revealed today. NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe conducted the draw as the draft lottery fate of various NBA teams was divulged.

Here are the results of the tie-breakers -

The Oklahoma City Thunder won a tiebreaker with the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Chicago Bulls won a tiebreaker with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.

The Charlotte Hornets won a tiebreaker with the San Antonio Spurs.

The New York Knicks won a tiebreaker with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Dallas Mavericks won a tiebreaker with the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers

The LA Clippers won a tiebreaker with the Denver Nuggets

The tie-breakers are held when two teams finish with an identical record. The winner of the tie-breaker then gets a higher pick in the NBA Draft. With the tie-breakers announced, NBA teams will now have a much clearer idea about their positioning in the NBA Draft. This will allow them to strategize accordingly.

The 2021 NBA Draft is set to be filled with some exciting young talent. Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham is the favorite to be drafted no.1 overall. Standing at 6'7, the shooting guard has been hugely impressive in his debut year in college.

Pre-Draft Lottery 2021 NBA Draft order (Lottery teams):



1 HOU (to OKC unless 1-4)

2 DET

3 ORL

4 OKC

5 CLE

6 MIN (to GSW unless 1-3)

7 TOR

8 CHI (to ORL unless 1-4)

9 SAC

10 NOP

11 CHA

12 SAS

13 IND

14 GSW



1/2 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 25, 2021

USC forward Evan Mobley and Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, along with G-League Ignite teammates Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, are expected to complete the top five.

Green and Kuminga took the unusual route of joining a G-League team instead of playing for a college. However, they are certainly going to benefit from their decision as they have managed to catch the eye of multiple NBA teams.

Lottery teams are all set 🔒@draftexpress debuts his latest NBA mock draft after the play-in tournament: https://t.co/tvLXONnaSx pic.twitter.com/wPEQCtYzbB — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) May 22, 2021

The last few years of the NBA Draft have given the league some incredible young players. Burgeoning talents like Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Luka Doncic have become the poster boys of their teams.

There were doubts about the 2020 NBA Draft class, but LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton's stellar debut seasons have certainly proved the analysts wrong.

