When does the NBA preseason start? Finding out more

Fans have been longing for any sort of in-game action from their favorite teams and players and will have to wait until the NBA preseason games start. The 2023-24 season officially concluded when the Denver Nuggets won their first-ever NBA title against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Finals.

The league recently announced the schedule for the regular season, which will start on October 24, 2023. Not all 30 teams have announced their schedules for preseason games, but the earliest game will be between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 5, 2023. The game will be played at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will feature the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves playing two preseason games, which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will feature the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves playing two preseason games, which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Last year, the NBA preseason games started during the final days of September and lasted until October 15, 2022. With the NBA calendar being consistent, fans could see games start to take place in a similar timeframe as last year. NBA teams will also get a chance to play other teams from different leagues.

There are more updates that fans may receive throughout the rest of the offseason. From trades, free agency signings to preseason schedules for each team. Furthermore, the regular season could have fewer games as Adam Silver and the NBA continue to plan out mid-season tournaments for the league.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Adam Silver says players will wear different uniforms and might play on different courts for the in-season tournament next year Adam Silver says players will wear different uniforms and might play on different courts for the in-season tournament next year 🙌 https://t.co/PHIdQDoBIK

The LA Lakers will play against the Brooklyn Nets in Las Vegas for a NBA preseason game

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

The charm of NBA preseason games is that teams are able to play in different locations. This way, fans who don't have an NBA team in their city are able to watch their favorite teams play live without having to travel too far.

For this year, the LA Lakers will display their talents in front of the Las Vegas crowd against the Brooklyn Nets.

Dave McMenamin @mcten The Lakers preseason schedule for 2023-24 was just released and it’s got some notable competition:



Two games against Steph Curry and the Warriors

One against Giannis and the Bucks

One against Mikal Bridges and the upstart Nets

And the finale against KD, DBook, Beal and the Suns The Lakers preseason schedule for 2023-24 was just released and it’s got some notable competition:Two games against Steph Curry and the WarriorsOne against Giannis and the BucksOne against Mikal Bridges and the upstart NetsAnd the finale against KD, DBook, Beal and the Suns https://t.co/fejgHyXifR

The game will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 9, 2023. The Lakers announced their preseason schedule recently and the team will play five exhibition games before the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Other than their bout against Brooklyn, the Lakers will conclude their five-game preseason against the Phoenix Suns. The Pacific Division rivals will play in Greater Palm Springs, California.

It'll be the conclusion of Los Angeles' exhibition games and will feature a matchup between LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

The Lakers will stay close to home this season and give their fans something to cheer on. Last season, they had a similar schedule and weren't able to play any NBA preseason games outside of the US.

