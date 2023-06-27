Who are the Top 5 Cs in the 2023 NBA Free Agency? Exploring the available big men in the market

Teams have a ton of options for signing a new center in the 2023 NBA Free Agency to give their roster a boost in the frontcourt.

Centers are valuable in today's game, despite the play being perimeter oriented. Whoever team has assigned to play the frontcourt position has a ton of responsibility on both ends of the floor. From big men who can stroke from outside their zone to bruising big men, here are the five best centers for the 2023 NBA Free Agency.

#5 Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond isn't the double-double machine that he once was, but he's still proven to be a great addition to the Chicago Bulls. As a backup center, the 29-year-old was still able to average 6.0 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The two-time All-Star has a player option for next season, but he hasn't decided whether to exercise it. Still, any team looking to improve their rebounding numbers can use a player like Drummond.

#4 Mason Plumlee

The 2023 NBA Free Agency features a ton of veteran big men in the market. Mason Plumlee is one such player who has proven that he's still able to impact the game with his rebounding and ability to run to the rim.

The 33-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this summer that could be a great backup center for a contending team. He spent the second half of his 2022-23 campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he had valuable minutes off the bench.

#3 Jakob Poeltl

It seems the Toronto Raptors aren't one of the options for Jakob Poeltl in the 2023 NBA Free Agency. Poeltl is an unrestricted free agent this summer, making him a valuable acquisition for any team. He's also made it clear that he wants to join a contender next season.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Jakob Poeltl prefers not to be in a rebuilding situation next season, per @DraftExpress Jakob Poeltl prefers not to be in a rebuilding situation next season, per @DraftExpress https://t.co/tPvwuVdNGc

Poeltl was dealt to the Raptors during the middle of the season and averaged 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. The Austrian center is only 27 years old and can still be a great starting center for a contending team.

#2 Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez has attracted a ton of interest from different teams as free agency slowly approaches. Last season, he anchored the defense for the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 2.5 blocks throughout the campaign.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Rockets are "going to be a real threat" to sign Brook Lopez in free agency, per @wojespn Rockets are "going to be a real threat" to sign Brook Lopez in free agency, per @wojespn https://t.co/1CZ36VQyxs

Due to the 35-year-old's defensive performance, he increased his value as one of the biggest names in the 2023 NBA Free Agency.

#1 Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls could lose two centers during free agency as Nikola Vucevic will enter the summer as an unrestricted free agent. Still, there have been reports that the two-time All-Star is willing to return on a cheaper deal.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Nikola Vucevic expected to give the Chicago Bulls a ‘hometown discount’ ahnfiredigital.com/nba/chicago-bu… Report: Nikola Vucevic expected to give the Chicago Bulls a ‘hometown discount’ ahnfiredigital.com/nba/chicago-bu…

The 32-year-old's numbers have dropped since DeMar DeRozan, but he can still produce for the team efficiently.

