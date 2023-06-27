Who are the Top 5 PFs in the 2023 NBA Free Agency? Taking a closer look

The 2023 NBA Free Agency is right around the corner, with teams starting to make moves to improve their roster for the next season. With perimeter star players like Kyrie Irving and James Harden headlining, there are those who have not paid much attention to the power forwards of the league.
Looking at who the free agents for this summer are, there are some notable players on the list that could make a significant impact on any team. Without much ado, here are the five best power forwards that could be actively pursued by organizations in this year's free agency.
#5 Cameron Johnson
Cameron Johnson is coming off an impressive 2022-23 campaign as he increased his production in his fourth season. The 27-year-old started the season with the Phoenix Suns before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant.
Since switching teams, he's shown that he is a solid role player for the Nets. The Detroit Pistons have expressed their interest in offering him a contract this summer.
#4 Kyle Kuzma
Looking to be offered a deal where he could potentially make $30 million per season, Kyle Kuzma has done enough to make those demands. In his second season with the Washington Wizards, Kuzma registered career highs across the boards for the team.
The 27-year-old averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for Washington last season. With those numbers, it's no surprise that he's a top player in the 2023 NBA Free Agency.
#3 Christian Wood
Christian Wood played the center position for the majority of last season, but he's naturally a power forward who can stretch the floor with his outside stroke. With his offensive skillset, some teams have started to target to acquire him in free agency.
The 27-year-old averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists for the Dallas Mavericks last season. His lack of defensive skills could hurt his value in the 2023 NBA Free Agency, but he'll still add value offensively.
#2 Jerami Grant
Jerami Grant had an outstanding 2022-23 season with the Portland Trail Blazers. After an expired contract, the defensive forward is looking for a new deal from the Blazers.
It's been reported that the 29-year-old could demand a five-year $150 million contract from Portland. He's willing to commit to the team, but since he's an unrestricted free agent, he could sign with a different team as well.
#1 Draymond Green
One of the biggest names for the 2023 NBA Free Agency is Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. Green could return to the Warriors on a new deal, but it's been reported that he's open to meeting with other teams this summer.
The team has expressed their desire to bring the 33-year-old back, even trading away Jordan Poole to open up some cap space for the defensive forward.