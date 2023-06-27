Who are the Top 5 PFs in the 2023 NBA Free Agency? Taking a closer look

The 2023 NBA Free Agency is right around the corner, with teams starting to make moves to improve their roster for the next season. With perimeter star players like Kyrie Irving and James Harden headlining, there are those who have not paid much attention to the power forwards of the league.

Looking at who the free agents for this summer are, there are some notable players on the list that could make a significant impact on any team. Without much ado, here are the five best power forwards that could be actively pursued by organizations in this year's free agency.

You might also be interested in reading this: 2023 NBA Free Agency: Damian Lillard does not want to play for a super team

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 Cameron Johnson

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Cameron Johnson is coming off an impressive 2022-23 campaign as he increased his production in his fourth season. The 27-year-old started the season with the Phoenix Suns before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant.

Since switching teams, he's shown that he is a solid role player for the Nets. The Detroit Pistons have expressed their interest in offering him a contract this summer.

RealGM @RealGM Pistons Targeting Cam Johnson In Free Agency basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271954… Pistons Targeting Cam Johnson In Free Agency basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271954…

#4 Kyle Kuzma

Looking to be offered a deal where he could potentially make $30 million per season, Kyle Kuzma has done enough to make those demands. In his second season with the Washington Wizards, Kuzma registered career highs across the boards for the team.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Kyle Kuzma is looking for $30 million per season, per @HPbasketball Kyle Kuzma is looking for $30 million per season, per @HPbasketball https://t.co/8mOcBqv84K

The 27-year-old averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for Washington last season. With those numbers, it's no surprise that he's a top player in the 2023 NBA Free Agency.

#3 Christian Wood

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Christian Wood played the center position for the majority of last season, but he's naturally a power forward who can stretch the floor with his outside stroke. With his offensive skillset, some teams have started to target to acquire him in free agency.

The 27-year-old averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists for the Dallas Mavericks last season. His lack of defensive skills could hurt his value in the 2023 NBA Free Agency, but he'll still add value offensively.

Also read: 2023 NBA Free Agency - Draymond Green joining Blazers would be a dream come true for Damian Lillard

#2 Jerami Grant

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant had an outstanding 2022-23 season with the Portland Trail Blazers. After an expired contract, the defensive forward is looking for a new deal from the Blazers.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Jerami Grant is expected to command $30-plus million annually in free agency, according to several NBA executives who spoke to HoopsHype. Multiple teams with cap space are expected to have… Jerami Grant could seek a 5 year - $150M contract from Portland, per @MikeAScotto “Jerami Grant is expected to command $30-plus million annually in free agency, according to several NBA executives who spoke to HoopsHype. Multiple teams with cap space are expected to have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jerami Grant could seek a 5 year - $150M contract from Portland, per @MikeAScotto “Jerami Grant is expected to command $30-plus million annually in free agency, according to several NBA executives who spoke to HoopsHype. Multiple teams with cap space are expected to have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ahGshS0G8J

It's been reported that the 29-year-old could demand a five-year $150 million contract from Portland. He's willing to commit to the team, but since he's an unrestricted free agent, he could sign with a different team as well.

#1 Draymond Green

One of the biggest names for the 2023 NBA Free Agency is Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. Green could return to the Warriors on a new deal, but it's been reported that he's open to meeting with other teams this summer.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Draymond "is open to taking free agent meetings with other teams," per B/R's @ChrisBHaynes Draymond "is open to taking free agent meetings with other teams," per B/R's @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/Ktsah2ZSAT

The team has expressed their desire to bring the 33-year-old back, even trading away Jordan Poole to open up some cap space for the defensive forward.

Poll : 0 votes