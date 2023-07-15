Shaquille O'Neal has lived an interesting and intriguing life. The four-time NBA champion reveals several untold stories in his new book "Shaq Uncut." One involves his former Miami Heat teammate James Posey.

Shaq and Posey were teammates in Florida from 2005-2007, and both were part of the 2006 championship team along with Dwayne Wade, Alonzo Mourning, Udonis Haslem, Gary Payton and Jason Williams to name a few.

After that championship year, Shaq suspected that team president Pat Riley was already spying on his players.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



Here's the full 2006 Miami HEAT Championship virtual reunion link you've been waiting on! 14 years later... @Shaq finally told Coach Riley how he, @WalkerAntoine8 and James Posey beat the body fat checks.Here's the full 2006 Miami HEAT Championship virtual reunion link you've been waiting on! gohe.at/2YQ0wX9

This occurred when Posey was arrested for DUI back in April 2007. The six-foot-eight forward was found outside of a club while consuming an excessive amount of alcohol. He was sitting in his parked car.

Although Posey was sitting inside the car and had not started the engine or tried to drive, the authorities apprehended him and put him on the ground for DUI. Shaq was the teammate that Posey asked for help because of his connections with law enforcement.

Shaquille O'Neal, however, arrived at the location too late. Posey had already undergone fingerprinting and the booking process.

The next day, Pat Riley gathered the entire team to give a lecture on driving and drinking. Based on the way Riley said his words, Shaq felt that Posey's days in Miami were numbered.

But what fascinated Shaq was how Riley knew in detail what happened after asking the center why he was with Posey at the club at two in the morning.

It occurred to Shaq that Riley's connection in Miami ran deep. He may have had informants stationed in South Beach who told him about the players' activities.

Later that season, Posey did not exercise his $6.4 million contract option and became a free agent before signing with the Boston Celtics.

Shaquille O'Neal is among five of the wealthiest NBA players

Shaquille O'Neal's book "Shaq Uncut: My Story" was released in 2011, and this was just a footnote on what the seven-foot-one center did in life. The 15-time NBA All-Star is an example of a player who managed his finances well beyond his playing years.

theJasmineBRAND @thejasminebrand Shaquille O’Neal Shares How He Was Able To Beat The Statistic That 65% Of NBA Players Go Broke Following Retirement & Amass A $450 Million Net Worth: I Had To Learn About Financial Literacy dlvr.it/SYlnFB

The big man's net worth is estimated at $450 million, and he continues to explore business ventures and take heavy interest in stocks.

Shaquille O'Neal continues to be part of the NBA on TNT broadcast team, alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

