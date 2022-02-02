“When somebody like Shaq is seeing and watching the game, I’m always listening” - Russell Westbrook talks about his courtside conversation with Shaquille O’Neal, says his advice was very helpful

It has been well documented that Russell Westbrook's first season with the LA Lakers has not been easy. He has been under a lot of scrutiny from the media, one of those being Hall of Fame center and Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal.

In a news conference after a Lakers practice, Westbrook spoke about the criticism he has been getting and how O’Neal had talked to him about it and offered advice. When asked about his conversation with the legend, Westbrook said (at the 4:40 mark):

“We were just talking about changing speeds and some other things. When somebody like Shaq is seeing and watching the game, I’m always listening and listening to my elders and the ones before you. And you know Shaq was giving me some good advice on changing speeds at different times when coming up the floor, which was very helpful.”

One of the biggest questions about Westbrook playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis was how he would adjust and change his style of play. Westbrook has never been the third star on a team. Since Kevin Durant left the OKC Thunder in 2016, Westbrook has been the leading man.

It's good to hear Westbrook is open to playing a different role and style than he is used to for the betterment of the Lakers. Now, it is a matter of putting that into action, because the team's season might rest on his ability to evolve.

Russell Westbrook's style and how he can evolve

Russell Westbrook might be one of the most exciting players in NBA history in both good and bad ways. He plays with such determination and energy that it's almost scary on the court as he can easily dunk on a defender. The flip side of that is that if a defender can find a way to slow him down a little, he becomes a bad decision-maker, taking poor, contested shots and giving up easy turnovers.

Half Court Hoops @HalfCourtHoops The fascinating experience that is Russell Westbrook The fascinating experience that is Russell Westbrook https://t.co/8V40g2CVE4

Westbrook will be a highlight every night in the best and worst ways, but he will always make something happen. The issue has been that even though this has been the way he has played throughout his career, in a media market like Los Angeles, everyone now sees him play. That has only brought on more scrutiny amid the Lakers' hopes of becoming an NBA Finals contender.

Westbrook could evolve for the betterment of the team by controlling and focusing his energy more. Slowing the game down, as O’Neal suggested, might be best, but it might be possible. It would also take away the best thing Westbrook does: his offense in transition.

Westbrook should look to focus on spurts of energy and putting more into playing off the ball and on defense. He gets into passing lanes leading to his excellent transition skills, sets the pick in a play and then uses his burst to cut to the basket. He could evolve into the most extreme version of what Gary Payton II is for the Golden State Warriors. And if the Lakers were healthy, they could get to the Finals.

Would Westbrook play a role like that? Probably not. He has proven he can be so much more than that, and the issue is that the Lakers need him to be less, so the team can win more as a whole.

