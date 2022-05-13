“When he starts talking to me, and I’ll make eye contact, I don’t remember nothing he said” - Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley hilariously say 3-time NFL MVP is gorgeous man

"Inside the NBA" analysts and Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are big fans of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. As a matter of fact, O'Neil and Chuck have a man crush on the three-time NFL MVP.

On "Inside the NBA" on TNT, O'Neal and Barkley had a hilarious conversation about how gorgeous Brady is. Chuck narrated a story of O'Neil's dinner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, saying:

"Shaq came in the other night, and he's says, 'Man, I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He says, 'Man, I gotta tell you something.' I said, 'What?' He says, 'I was out with Tom Brady the other night. You're right, that's a pretty man.'"

O'Neal confirmed the story and called Brady gorgeous but spelled it "gorgis." Barkley followed that up with his own story about talking to Brady and getting mesmerized by the legendary quarterback, adding:

"Shaq, every time I'm around him, when he start talking to me, and I would make eye contact, I don't remember nothing he said after that... That's a pretty man."

Shaquille O'Neal defends Tom Brady's deal with Fox Sports

Tom Brady will be the face of Fox Sports once he decides to retire from football for good. Brady signed a ten-year, $375 million contract with the network that will start once he retires. It's a massive deal that has raised eyebrows.

However, O'Neal defended Brady's deal on "The Big Podcast with Shaq." He told his co-hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams that the seven-time Super Bowl champion deserves the deal, and his haters should just shut up. O'Neil said:

"When it comes to greatness of this kind, if you lend any anger, you're a hater. Everybody can't and ain't gonna get this money. Seven Super Bowls. Clean cut. Good looking. Speaks well. He deserves all the money. Whoever says he don't deserve this money, shut your face."

Charles Barkley had previously revealed Tom Brady as his man crush

Charles Barkley at the Capital One's The Match V: Bryson v Brooks

Charles Barkley's story about Tom Brady on "Inside the NBA" was not the first time he showed his infatuation with the quarterback. On "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2019, he narrated a similar story after meeting the New England Patriots, saying;

"I was looking at these guys, and all of a sudden I was looking at Gronk and then Tom Brady's like right here. I look him in the eyes and said, 'Damn, you a pretty man.' That's what I was thinking to myself."

