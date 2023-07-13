After winning the 2022 NBA championship, Steph Curry won more awards at the 2022 ESPY's. While playing host, "Chef Curry" took the opportunity to cook LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, too.

The 2021-22 season was a special one for Curry and the Warriors. After spending two years away from the playoffs with the possibility of seeing their dynasty come to an end, the Warriors miraculously turned things around in the playoffs.

With a dominant run that saw them emerge NBA champions again, the Dubs reclaimed their place at the top of the basketball world. To top things off, Steph also earned his first Finals MVP.

After a spectacular season, Curry gave himself a chance to let loose at the 2022 ESPY's and let his petty side shine. Given the opportunity to host, he hilariously took the chance to take shots at people.

One of the people who ended up on Curry's radar happened to be LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Warriors guard mentioned that he and James were the only NBA players to have hosted the ESPY's before adding:

"LeBron James - he hosted this award show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals. So yes, you guessed it, this feels better."

James, who was in his fourth season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, hosted the show after being swept by the San Antonio Spurs. Needless to say, he became an easy target for Curry.

Steph Curry walked out of the 2022 ESPY's with awards for best NBA player and best record-breaking performances to add to his impressive list of accomplishments.

Steph Curry and Chris Paul get their first workout together

New Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Chris Paul finally had the opportunity to work out together. After the intense rivalry over the last decade, Curry and Paul find themselves on the same side.

Paul came over the Warriors after being moved from the Phoenix Suns to Washington and eventually to Golden State. His arrival in the Bay Area has been largely criticized, but many seem positive about the move, too.

Although Paul's role with the team hasn't been clarified yet, many expect him to be a vital element in the roster. With two of the greatest point guards of the generation sharing the floor together, it will be interesting to see how the Warriors play things out.

