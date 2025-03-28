"When it's time, it'll happen"- Becky Hammon gets 100% real on potentially replacing Gregg Popovich as Spurs coach

The San Antonio Spurs might have to answer some tough questions soon regarding their coaching situation. Gregg Popovich, the longest-tenured coach in the NBA right now, has not been with his team since November after he suffered a stroke.

Ad

Mitch Johnson has filled in for him. However, the front office will need to decide who'll replace Popovich should he decide to retire. There are many suitable candidates, all coming from Popovich's own coaching tree, including Becky Hammon.

Hammon gave an extremely detailed glimpse into her thoughts on the possibility of replacing Popovich, should the opportunity present itself. During a Q&A luncheon by David Chancellor, she said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm always open to entertaining different idea," Hammon said. "I've not gone on interviews, I've told teams no. That's just where I'm at. It'll have to be the right fit, the right opportunity at the right time in front of the right people.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Hammon then proceeded to talk about how much she enjoys her current job. However, she also indicated that she's not entirely opposed to coaching elsewhere.

"If it happens, what's for me is for me," Hammon added. "And when it's time, it'll happen if it's supposed to happen."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becky Hammon is the coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. The Aces hired her in 2021, and she has built a winning culture with the players.

In her three years coaching the Aces, they won two championships (2022 and 2023). Last season, they fell short of making the finals after they ran into the eventual champions, New York Liberty, in the semifinals.

Before she coached the Aces, Hammon was an assistant for Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs.

Ad

Also read: "CP helped SGA tremendously" - Spurs fans optimistic about Stephon Castle's ROTY-caliber season playing with MVP favorite's mentor

Becky Hammon stood out among Spurs assistants with incredible coaching milestone

The Gregg Popovich coaching tree is a highly decorated one. His disciples include Mike Budenholzer, Steve Kerr and Monty Williams — a highly talented group. Among them, Becky Hammon has carved her own identity as one of the best.

Ad

Hammon was a San Antonio Spurs assistant from 2014 until she was hired by the Las Vegas Aces. As Popovich's assistant and even as the Aces' coach, Hammon's name was floated as a potential head coach for several NBA teams looking for change.

One defining moment that solidified her as the real deal was the 2015 Summer League. The Spurs Summer League squad was entrusted to Hammon, marking the first time a woman was given that position. She rewarded that trust by devising schemes that netted them the 2015 Summer League championship.

Hammon also became the first-ever female assistant to take over in an NBA regular-season game. In 2020, Gregg Popovich was ejected from the game, and Hammon stepped up as acting head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback