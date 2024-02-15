"When will Josh Giddey get punished?" - NBA fining PJ Tucker $75,000 for publicly demanding trade has fans triggered

The NBA announced on Thursday that LA Clippers forward PJ Tucker has been fined for making public trade demands. On Feb. 5, the veteran forward expressed his desire to be traded to a different team publicly. As a result, the league issued him a fine of $75,000.

Tucker has not played a single game for the Clippers since Nov. 27, 2023. He joined the team as part of the trade package from the Philadelphia 76ers after James Harden demanded a trade. The 13-year veteran forward has fallen out of the rotation and wanted to be traded at the deadline.

However, the Clippers weren't able to make a trade for Tucker. According to sources, the forward still wants to be part of a different team where he can contribute even after the deadline but isn't considering a buyout for his contract.

Tucker is taking time away from the Clippers, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania, to reset his mindset. The 38-year-old forward will be back with the team after the All-Star break. The trade deadline had passed and the team didn't trade him to a team where he would be utilized.

PJ Tucker's frustrations with the Clippers

In December, PJ Tucker didn't hold back and expressed his frustration with the team. At the time, he had already fallen out of the rotation. The veteran forward still believes he can contribute to a team and wants to be with a group that could utilize his skills.

"I feel like I still got a lot to contribute to a team to be able to win, whether that's here or somewhere else," Tucker said (via ClutchPoints). "I know myself, my worth. I know what I bring. I know what I've brought. I know what I can continue to bring. And with that, I want to be able to go to a good team that I can be able to help that."

Many hoped he'd get traded at the deadline, including Tucker himself. There was also an option where he could've agreed to a contract buyout. However, the 2021 champion isn't a fan of the idea. He's owed over $11 million this season and has a player option worth $11.5 million for next season.

Tucker got into this situation due to Harden's trade demands. This is why he's been frustrated with his state with the Clippers, as he doesn't think he deserves it.

"No, not necessarily because I feel like I shouldn't have to go through this. I didn't ask to be here. I didn't ask for and I didn't demand a trade to be here."

With the trade deadline done, the only way for PJ Tucker to join a different team is if he would agree to a buyout.

