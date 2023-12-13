When will Kevin Durant return? Latest injury update for Suns star as he misses game vs Warriors (Dec. 12)

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is not expected to play against the Golden State Warriors tonight. Durant was listed as questionable yesterday as he dealt with an ankle injury and did not participate in the team's practice. But sources say that he will return to action this week.

The Suns expect Durant to be back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 13. They'll play against the star's former team, the Brooklyn Nets.

The 13-time All-Star has played 19 games this season and has been a constant source of offense for the team. He's averaging 31 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season.

Meanwhile, the Suns have confirmed that Bradley Beal will return to the lineup after missing 12 games since Nov. 12. The team was hoping that the Big 3 would all be available in their game against the Warriors, but Durant's ankle issue has hindered it from happening.

There's optimism that the three stars will all play against the Nets tomorrow.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker assures their All-Star teammate not to rush his recovery

Bradley Beal's road to recovery has been strenuous, as he would often sit on the bench and watch his teammates do their best to win games. According to the three-time All-Star, he wanted to try and play through the injury, but Kevin Durant and Devin Booker assured him that he had to address his injury as his primary focus.

"Honestly, I probably would have played and been hard-headed probably through the process if I didn’t listen to my teammates," Beal said. "I think, they gave me confidence and just kinda made me feel better about the situation. It sucks to be hurt. Nobody wants to be hurt and especially when there's somebody when they look at you that help contribute to the success of the team.

"I hate to be in that position, but to hear it from K[Durant] and to hear it from Book, they're like, 'No, take your time and s***, 100% we got it, we have more than enough to stay afloat and push this thing to where you wanna go, we need you down the stretch,' That made me feel awesome, every single day it frustrated me, cause I wanted to be out there super bad and I wanted to be out there with them."

Beal has only played three games this season. The team is hopeful that he can add another depth to their offense and help the team win more games down the line. He's averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

