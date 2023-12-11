"Some of my best work": Kevin Durant resurfaces savage tweet from 14 years ago, boasts about being 'right tackle' in school

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is undefeated when it comes to his social media activities on X (formerly Twitter). He recently took to his account to repost a football joke he made 14 years ago.

After being selected by the Seattle Supersonics in 2007, Durant was named 2008 Rookie of the Year. A year later, KD retold a story from his childhood as a tweet on the platform. On Monday, he retweeted his old post and captioned it:

“Some of my best work.”

The Suns star tweeted in September 2009 that his coach told him that he was a tight end but never got a pass all season:

“#wheniwaslittle I played football, my coach told me I was a tight end, the QB ain't throw a pass 2 me all season, its cuz I played right tackle.”

Kevin Durant is still unmatched in the league in using X. He has previously posted about missing out on the girl of his dreams, how X is better than going to clubs and his tweet about drinking Scarlett Johanson’s bath water.

There is no denying that KD likes to play with his fans on X, but the flip side is that it has also given him a bad reputation. He doesn’t shy away from going at fans on social media and constantly stands for himself or the players around the league.

Kevin Durant weighs on controversial timeout call against the Lakers

Apart from how thrilling the In-Season Tournament quarterfinal between the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was, the controversial call highlighted the game. The referee awarded the timeout to the Lakers when the ball was allegedly loose.

With 11.2 seconds remaining on the clock, the Lakers inbounded the ball. Austin Reaves received the pass but eventually lost the ball while two Suns’ defenders tried to strip the ball off him. Amid the struggle to get a hand on the ball, which was out of Reave's hands, LeBron James asked for a successful timeout.

When Kevin Durant was asked about the referee’s call, he said it was just one play in a 48-minute game. He also added that rather than blaming referees, the team must play through it.

"That's not the ballgame. That's one play. It's a 48-minute game. I don't like to complain about calls," Durant said. "Sometimes the ref ain't gonna get it right. Sometimes it's on us to play through all that stuff and not worry about putting the game in the ref's hands."

Calling a timeout when the ball is loose is termed illegal in basketball. The call received heavy criticism from Suns’ fans as well as from NBA commentators and analysts. Devin Booker had a stronger reaction than Kevin Durant and took to his Instagram to call out the official for the call.

There is no telling if the Suns would have defeated the Lakers in a close battle between two Western Conference powerhouses. LeBron James and the Lakers beat the Suns 116-113 and eventually won the NBA In-Season Tournament, writing a new chapter in NBA history.