When will Kyle Lowry make his Philadelphia 76ers debut? Exploring possible on-court return date for veteran guard

The Philadelphia 76ers officially signed veteran point guard Kyle Lowry on Tuesday. However, it looks like Philly fans will have to wait a while before seeing the six-time All-Star make his Sixers debut.

Per PHLY Sports’ Kyle Neubeck, the 37-year-old has been ruled out for Wednesday’s home matchup against the Miami Heat as he continues his ramp-up process. That contest marks the Sixers’ final game before the All-Star break. Thus, he will make his debut after the break.

Philly’s first game post-All-Star break is slated for Feb. 22 at home against the New York Knicks. So, assuming everything goes well with Lowry’s ramp-up process, he should make his debut by then.

The 18-year veteran last played on Jan. 21 with the Heat. He was traded to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 23 but never suited up for the franchise before agreeing to a contract buyout on Saturday. So, by the time he next plays, he will be coming off a month-long hiatus.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lowry’s contract with Philly is worth $2.8 million for the remainder of the season. He is expected to provide the Sixers (32-21) with veteran leadership, playmaking and shooting off the bench.

Tyrese Maxey on his excitement to play with Kyle Lowry

Upon the news of Kyle Lowry choosing to sign with Philly, multiple Sixers players expressed excitement to have the veteran on board. That includes star point guard Tyrese Maxey, who highlighted the value of Lowry’s championship experience.

“In the playoffs, you’re going to need toughness,” Maxey said. “You’re going to go through adversity. You’re going to need guys that have been through stuff, and I feel like he has. He’s been through it. He’s won [a championship]. He’s been close to it again with Miami the last couple of years, so it’s somebody who I think brings a lot of value to our team.”

Kyle Lowry served as the Toronto Raptors’ third scoring option during their 2019 NBA title run. Additionally, he played a key role off the bench during Miami’s surprise Finals run last season.

The former champion will likely serve as Maxey’s primary backup. Given his age, some are skeptical whether he can still be a difference-maker for a contender. However, team president Daryl Morey is confident that Lowry has a lot left in the tank.

“We wouldn’t ask someone we didn’t think had a lot left,” Morey said. “We feel he’s an absolute upgrade. … We felt like there was one key player that we really had to get, and we saved our mid-level.”

Over 37 games with Miami this season, Lowry averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 3-pointers per game on 42.6% shooting.

