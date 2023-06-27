When will the LeBron James limited edition PS5 controller be released? Taking a closer look

Sony has announced their collaboration with LeBron James this year for a limited edition PlayStation 5 controller and console cover. Earlier this year, they unveiled the look of the controller and console cover.

The design will feature an all-black cover and case. Both will feature quotes relating to LeBron and will also have the crown doodle that's often associated with the LA Lakers forward. Sony revealed the look to the public early in March for fans to get a good look at the collab.

Dexerto @Dexerto PlayStation unveiled a LeBron James designed PS5 controller and console cover PlayStation unveiled a LeBron James designed PS5 controller and console cover https://t.co/sNLHDkyEfV

Pre-orders for the limited edition PS5 version will start on June 29, 2023. According to sources, the console cover will cost around $64.99, while the controller will be sold for $79.99. In a blog post for Playstation, James talked about coming up with the design for both the cover and controller:

"It's still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this. Designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that gives a nod to my I Promise students and where we come from is a pretty cool thing.

"I hope it's something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it, and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail," James said.

GameSpot @GameSpot Preorders For Limited-Edition LeBron James PS5 Controller Go Live On June 29 dlvr.it/SrGMKy Preorders For Limited-Edition LeBron James PS5 Controller Go Live On June 29 dlvr.it/SrGMKy https://t.co/bvbtDJ9o6T

The news about the collab came after James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Sony recently announced that the controller and the cover will be released to the public on July 27, 2023.

