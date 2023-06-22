Where is Brandon Miller from? Taking a closer look

Alabama forward Brandon Miller is widely expected to be drafted No. 2 by the Charlotte Hornets during Thursday night’s NBA draft.

He may not be as hyped of a prospect as French big man Victor Wembanyama, but Miller still has an impressive resume entering the draft. So on that note, here is some background info on the 20-year-old Alabama star.

Brandon Miller hails from Antioch in Nashville, Tennessee. He attended Cane Ridge High School in Nashville where he was a standout player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his high school career, Miller was named Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior and senior. He was also named Tennessee Mr. Basketball during his senior season.

Miller’s strong high school play then led him to become a five-star college recruit. After deciding to attend the University of Alabama, he thrived in his lone season with the Crimson Tide.

Miller’s college accolades include him being named MVP of the 2023 SEC men's basketball tournament. He was then named the SEC Player of the Year, the SEC Rookie of the Year, and first-team All-Conference, among numerous other accolades.

In total, Brandon Miller averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.9 3-pointers per game on 43.0% shooting over 37 games with Alabama.

Brandon Miller on his NBA GOAT, meeting Michael Jordan

Alabama forward Brandon Miller

During his recent pre-draft media availability session, Brandon Miller had a few notable quotes.

Miller was asked about the ongoing GOAT debate between Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. However, he had his own take on the debate as he chose LA Clippers star wing Paul George as his personal GOAT.

He stated that he idolized George growing up and modeled his game after the Clippers star.

“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball,” Miller said.

“My GOAT of basketball is actually Paul George. I grew up watching him. So, it was never just LeBron.”

However, Miller said that it was still exciting for him to meet Jordan recently. "MJ" is notably the outgoing owner of the Charlotte Hornets, the team that is expected to draft Miller.

“That was my first time ever seeing him in person,” Miller said.

“It's definitely exciting. I mean, he's Michael Jordan. The guy who jumped from the free-throw line, the shoes that we wear all the time. It was exciting to meet him.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via

“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball. My GOAT of basketball is Paul George.” -Brandon Miller on GOAT debate(via @ScoopB “I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball. My GOAT of basketball is Paul George.” -Brandon Miller on GOAT debate 👀(via @ScoopB) https://t.co/y6JzsS3oB7

Here are our predictions for all 58 picks at NBA Draft 2023!

Poll : 0 votes