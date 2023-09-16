Where is Dwight Howard from? Looking at former NBA champion's early life

"Where is Dwight Howard from?" That's what Gen Z NBA fans probably are asking about the 6-foot-10 center. Howard provided laughs by expressing his desire to join Team USA for the Paris Olympics even when he has been out of the league for a while.

Those who have followed his career are well aware that Howard was a beast in his prime and also know about his early days. So here's a re-introduction to Dwight Howard.

Dwight David Howard II was born on Dec. 8, 1985, in Atlanta to Dwight Sr. and Sheryl. Dwight Howard Sr. was the athletic director of Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, so it was not surprising that he influenced his son's decision to attend the said school for secondary studies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dwight II started playing basketball as a guard despite his large frame, but as he grew bigger, he had to play the power forward more.

In his senior year at Southwest Atlanta, Howard averaged 25 points, 3.5 assists, and eye-popping numbers of 18 rebounds and 8.1 blocks a game, leading the team to a 31-2 record and the state championship.

Despite attracting many colleges looking to secure his commitment, Howard decided to skip college and join the 2004 NBA Draft, just like what his idol, Kevin Garnett, did in 1995.

The Orlando Magic eventually selected Howard first overall in the 2004 draft, and he would lead them to the 2009 NBA Finals. Eleven years later, he returned to Orlando to win an NBA title, but as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, when the city was chosen as the site of the 2020 bubble.

Dwight Howard wants Team USA return

As mentioned earlier, Dwight Howard was once again in the headlines when he jokingly expressed his desire to join Team USA LeBron James is rumored to be forming for the Paris Olympics next year.

The Taoyuan Leopards superstar even joked that he could become available to play for Taiwan if he gets snub from Team USA. While it's a joke, Taiwan, known in the sporting world as Chinese Taipei due to sovereignty issues with China, might have a shot at recruiting Howard, depending on how FIBA interprets his case.

FIBA rules say that a player could be allowed to switch nationalities even if he already played for another country's senior national team as long as he joins a developing national team "in the best interest of basketball."

The said rule was the basis when FIBA allowed Eric Gordon to suit up for the Bahamas in the Paris Olympics pre-qualifiers even when he hda already won a FIBA Basketball World Cup gold for Team USA in 2010.

The difference, though, is that Gordon's mom is from the Bahamas, while Howard is purely American. So, even if he wants to play - albeit in jest - for a developing team like Chinese Taipei, there's no guarantee that FIBA would allow him due to his lineage.