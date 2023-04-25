Where did Jaren Jackson Jr. go to college? Taking a closer look at the Grizzlies star

Jaren Jackson Jr. is making a name for himself as the Memphis Grizzlies' star big man. But the youngster was quite the player back in his college days with the Michigan State Spartans as well.

Having played one season with the Michigan State Spartans, Jackson notched an average of 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

In the 2017-18 season, Jackson Jr. was a key element in Michigan State's success in the Big Ten Conference. As regular season champions, the Spartans looked quite solid. Unfortunately, they came up short in the tournament against Michigan.

Jackson enjoyed a great season regardless. He dropped an incredible 27-point career-high performance against Minnesota State. On top of his solid season, he was showered with accolades.

He was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten's All-Freshman Team, All Big Ten's Third Team and Freshman of the Year. He was also viewed as a potential top-10 pick after his performances for Michigan State.

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM When asked if tonight was the best dunk of Jaren Jackson Jr.’s career, Xavier Tillman brought up this dunk from his season at Michigan State.



He was eventually drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft. With the game to dominate on the next stage, Jaren Jackson Jr. has finally started living up to his potential.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s value on the Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. is enjoying his breakout season with the Memphis Grizzlies this year. With an average of 18.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, Jackson has been immensely impressive. However, it is his defensive contributions that have truly helped him in carving out a name for himself.

With a league-leading average of 3.0 blocks per game, Jackson rightfully earned himself the Defensive Player of the Year award. He also led the league in blocked shots last season with 2.3 blocks per game.

It goes without saying that he is one of the most important players on the Memphis Grizzlies' roster. While his impact on the defensive end was enough to justify this, Jackson contributed significantly to their offensive rotation as well.

His overall offensive versatility gives the Grizzlies a lot of flexibility in their rotations. With the youngster also being a key element in their playoff run, the Grizzlies will see him add a lot of value to the team.

Grizzlies Nation @GrizNationCP



Jaren Jackson Jr. said NO Jaren Jackson Jr. said NO 🚫https://t.co/fRxMPeJgf6

