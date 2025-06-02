"Where's the outrage over this classless gesture by Caitlin Clark?": Fans blast Fever star for mocking Knicks superstar with bold imitation

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark found herself at the center of social media backlash after a video of her reaction during Game 6 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers went viral. Clark was in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, where she witnessed the Pacers clinch a spot in the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.

Throughout the game, the WNBA phenom was visibly hyped, with multiple clips capturing her animated reactions to key moments. One particular video drew widespread attention, showing Clark mimicking Jalen Brunson’s signature celebration, where the Knicks guard places his nose between his index finger and thumb while flashing three fingers after draining a 3-pointer.

The video quickly spread across social media, sparking a wave of criticism. Many users took issue with Clark’s imitation, voicing their disapproval through a flood of sharp comments online.

"Where's the outrage over this classless gesture by Caitlin Clark?" a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote:

Phillies Prez @PhilliesPrez Remember when Angel Reese did this exact same thing to her and she cried for a year?

A fan said:

A Different Conversation @BuiltDifferentP It’s crazy because she can’t get away from her bully Angel Reese either.

Another fan said:

Image Thinker @Go1DenUpdates Caitlin Clark doing Brunson’s celly after a Haliburton three is the basketball equivalent of showing up to someone’s house, eating their snacks, and then mocking their family portrait. Disrespectful? Absolutely. Hilarious? Also yes.

A fan commented:

Scooτ87 @Charlie_Scott22 She’s never won a championship in college or the pros and her team is 9th out of 13 teams in the WNBA🤣🤡

Another fan commented:

REAL KNICK/SUNS FAMILY @superbone Same energy when she takes that major L this year like she did in college against you know who js.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Indiana Pacers' triumph

Caitlin Clark was fired up after Tyrese Haliburton delivered a sensational performance in Game 6, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 125-108 win and securing their first NBA Finals berth in 25 years. The Fever star didn’t hold back her excitement, taking to X (formerly Twitter) with a one-word reaction that captured the moment: "PACERSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Clark later joined in the postgame celebrations, sharing an emotional moment with Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones. A viral video captured the WNBA standout lifting and hugging Jones in pure joy as the Pacers eliminated Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

Currently sidelined with a quad injury, Clark has missed the last two games for the Indiana Fever and is set to be re-evaluated in a week. With the NBA Finals set to begin on June 5, it’s likely she’ll be back in the stands to cheer on the Pacers when they return home.

