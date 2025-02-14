Where to watch 2025 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game? Time, schedule and more

The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend is at our doorsteps and the festivities will kick off on Friday headlined by the Castrol Rising Stars game. This game will pit three teams consisting of the top rookies and sophomores and one team consisting of the top G-League players in a mini-tournament.

Ad

The mini-tourney will be played in a single-game elimination format until only one team remains. Former NBA players Tim Hardaway (Team T), Mitch Richmond (Team M), Chris Mullin (Team C) and Jeremy Lin (Team G-League) will serve as honorary coaches.

Here are the details for when and where you can watch the Rising Stars game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: Where to watch 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game? Time, schedule and more

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Where to watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Rising Stars game

Date: Feb. 14, 2025

Ad

Trending

Time: 9:00 p.m ET

TV: TNT and TruTV | Streaming: TNT Overtime & Max

Who are the players that will participate in the 2025 NBA All-Star Rising Stars game?

The Castrol Rising Stars game will feature 21 rookies, sophomores and seven G-League standouts. The three coaches, former NBA stars Tim Hardaway (Team T), Mitch Richmond (Team M), and Chris Mullin (Team C), each drafted players to play on their team.

Team T consists of rookies Tristan Da Silva and the number and number two picks Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr. They will be joined by sophomores Brandin Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Anthony Black and Gradey Dick.

Ad

Twins and sophomores Amen and Ausar Thompson will headline Team M. They are joined by fellow second-year players Bilal Coulibaly, Toumani Camara and Julian Strawther. Rookies Bub Carrington and Matas Buzelis round out the squad.

Team C will feature rookies Stephon Castle, Zach Edey, Ryan Dunn, Dalton Knecht and Jaylen Wells. The team also features sophomores and Trayce Jackson-Davis. This team features the most rookie-heavy roster.

Finally, Team G-League will be headlined by reigning two-time Dunk Contest Champion Mac McLung. The team also features JD Davison, Bryce McGowens, Leonard Miller, Dink Pate, Reed Sheppard and Pat Spencer.

Ad

Dunn, Black, Camara and Thompson were named as replacements for Jared McCain, Dereck Lively II, Brandon Miller and first-time All-Star Victor Wembanyama.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Podziemski and Strawther replace OKC Thunder guard Cason Wallace and 2023 third-overall pick Scoot Henderson, while Buzelis comes in for Yves Missi.

The first game of the 2025 NBA All-Star Rising Stars will pit Team C against Team M. The second game will be Team T vs. Team G-League. The winners of their respective games will face each other in a third and final contest to determine the champions at 10:35 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback