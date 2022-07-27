"Whether I’m actually going to do it or not is up in here, but it’s there if needed" - Damian Jones claims his fit next to 8x All-Star in LA Lakers setup could be like JaVale McGee & Dwight Howard

Damian Jones has rejoined the LA Lakers and is certain he will fit well alongside Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. As per some reports, coach Darvin Ham has already instilled in him that he is a valuable piece for the team.

Jones plays mainly in the low post; 63% of his career shots have been within 0 to 3 feet from the basket. His playing style needs to gel with Davis or else he will find himself with reduced minutes, especially after recently signed big man Thomas Bryant is expected to be a starter. He believes he will fill a similar role that Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee filled on the LA Lakers' 2020 title team.

Jones said, as reported by Lakers Nation's Matt Peralta:

"Probably similar to like, was it, I guess, three years ago now, like, when JaVale (McGee) and Dwight (Howard) we’re here in last year, but you know, probably something similar to that role."

Jones is similar to Howard and McGee in most aspects except his 3-point shot. He worked on the shot this summer but isn't sure if he will get to use it in the upcoming season. He shot 34.5% from downtown last season with the Kings. Jones continued:

"I got a lot of reps with that. I'm feeling pretty comfortable about it. You know, whether I'm actually going to do it or not is up in here, but it's there if needed."

Kings on NBCS @NBCSKings Damian Jones chips in a three Damian Jones chips in a three 💥 https://t.co/RGQ33eEbgc

Jones played eight games for the Lakers in 2020-21. He averaged 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting an absurd 94.1%.

LA Lakers might use Damian Jones in a Brook Lopez-type role

New head coach of the LA Lakers Darvin Ham worked in Milwaukee

Damian Jones will have to redefine his rol,e and Darvin Ham has been great inspiration for the 27-year-old. Coach Ham has spoken to Jones and boosted his confidence ahead of next season.

Jones said, as reported by Lakers Nation's Anthony Ghirab:

"To feel comfortable in different situations, and talking to Coach Ham, it was great. It was a good feeling, you know. He's instilling confidence in me and just gonna be able to go out there and work with him. I know I'm going to get a lot better."

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-da… Damian Jones' confidence is continuing to grow, especially after talking with Darvin Ham. Damian Jones' confidence is continuing to grow, especially after talking with Darvin Ham.lakersnation.com/lakers-news-da… https://t.co/Mr4VwNHKbc

Jones' 3-point shot gives the Lakers a stretch big at the five. Ham worked for the Milwaukee Bucks for four seasons before arriving in LA and has experience inculcating players like Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez into an offensive system. Portis and Lopez are both utilized as 3-point shooting centers in Milwaukee, with Giannis Antetokounmpo getting freedom in the paint.

Similarly, Anthony Davis would get freedom of movement in the low post with Jones stretched out near the perimeter. Jones is excited to fill a similar role to that of Lopez and Portis in the Bucks. He said:

"They’re both forces to be reckoned with. Brook was always very good. And, you know, Bobby was, too, but, you know, just seeing the different things they're able to do. You know, they both shoot the ball well. They both have post game stuff, too. So being able to do that as well."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far