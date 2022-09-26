"Whether or not I wanna play, whether or not I am gonna be committed to the team" - Kyrie Irving confirms he was approached by other teams in the offseason

Kyrie Irving wants to put the 2021-22 NBA season behind him. He was limited to playing just 29 regular season games for the Brooklyn Nets last season. The seven-time All-Star also had to deal with the embarrassment of getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

Although Irving exercised his player option with the Nets for 2022-23, he confirmed that he was approached by other teams in the offseason. The thought of leaving had crossed his mind.

Speaking at the Brooklyn Nets' media day, Irving discussed whether he was close to leaving the organization.

""Yeah. Yeah. There were options, but not many. I'll tell you that because this stigma - whether or not I wanna play, whether or not I am gonna be committed to the team - I thought was really unfair at times."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



-Kyrie on if he came close to moving on from the Nets this summer. (via "Yeah. There were options, but not many."-Kyrie on if he came close to moving on from the Nets this summer. (via @NBATV "Yeah. There were options, but not many." -Kyrie on if he came close to moving on from the Nets this summer. (via @NBATV) https://t.co/ArBXSfg05I

The stigma Kyrie Irving is referring to is about his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Irving elaborated on the stigma around his unvaccinated status in the press conference.

"I didn't appreciate how me being unvaccinated all of a sudden came to be a stigma within my career that I don't want to play. That I'm willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless. I will stand on here and say that, that wasn't the only intent that I had."

He added:

"It was to stand on something that was going to be bigger than myself and that I was going to understand probably far into the future. I don't know when."

Nets Videos @SNYNets "I didn't appreciate how me being unvaccinated came to be a stigma within my career that I don't want to play, or that I'm willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless."



- Kyrie Irving "I didn't appreciate how me being unvaccinated came to be a stigma within my career that I don't want to play, or that I'm willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless."- Kyrie Irving https://t.co/yE6E0GU03N

Irving went on to say that he felt like he was forced to make a choice. He commented:

"I felt like I was forced with an ultimatum of whether I was going to get a contract or not, whether I was going to be with the team, and whether I was going to be vaccinated."

Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA Kyrie Irving on contract discussions last season: "I felt like I was forced with an ultimatum of whether I was going to get a contract or not, whether I was going to be with the team, and whether I was going to be vaccinated." Kyrie Irving on contract discussions last season: "I felt like I was forced with an ultimatum of whether I was going to get a contract or not, whether I was going to be with the team, and whether I was going to be vaccinated."

Kyrie Irving has consistenly maintained that decision to remain unvaccinated is for the larger cause

Irving's remarks at the Brooklyn Nets' media day on September 26 did not come as a surprise. Since appearing on Instagram live before the start of the 2021-22 season, Kyrie Irving's thoughts about taking the COVID-19 vaccine have been consistent. The 2016 NBA champion had said last year:

“Nobody should be forced to do anything with their bodies. … If you choose to get vaccinated, I support you. If you choose to be unvaccinated, I support you. Do what is best for you. But that doesn’t mean going around and judging people, what they are doing with their lives."

Just last week, Kyrie Irving tweeted:

"If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired."

"This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history."

Hélà @KyrieIrving If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. ♾🤞🏾



This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history. If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. ♾🤞🏾This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far