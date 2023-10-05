Which 2nd Round draft picks have scored 50+ points and grabbed 20+ rebounds in a game? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 5

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was unveiled on October 5. The original basketball grid game remains popular among hoops fans heading into the 2023-24 season. Fans are now able to play any previous grids using the Grid History feature, which was introduced last month as part of the 75th puzzle celebration.

Thursday's grid is a special edition since all categories don't include any teams. The vertical clues are player accomplishments in a game, while the horizontal ones are based on career information and accolades.

On that note, here is a more detailed look at the clues for Day 99 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who scored 50+ points in a game and was named to an All-Defensive Team

Grid 2: Player who scored 50+ points in a game and was named to an All-Star 1-3 times

Grid 3: Player who scored 50+ points in a game and was drafted in the second round

Grid 4: Player who grabbed 20+ rebounds in a game and was named to an All-Defensive Team

Grid 5: Player who grabbed 20+ rebounds in a game and was named to an All-Star 1-3 times

Grid 6: Player who grabbed 20+ rebounds in a game and was drafted in the second round

Grid 7: Player who had 15+ assists in a game and was named to an All-Defensive Team

Grid 8: Player who had 15+ assists in a game and was named to an All-Star 1-3 times

Grid 9: Player who had 15+ assists in a game and was drafted in the second round

For Thursday's NBA Crossover Grid, here's a closer look at Grids 3 and 6. Which players drafted in the second round have also scored 50+ points in a game and grabbed 20+ rebounds in a game?

Isaiah Thomas was the last pick of the 2011 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. Thomas proved that he can score on a consistent basis by his third year in the league. However, he only got recognized as an All-Star during his time with the Boston Celtics. He once scored 52 points on December 30, 2016, against the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green is one of the greatest draft steals in NBA history. He was the 35th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in 2012. He turned into a franchise cornerstone for the Warriors and won four championships along the way. His career high in rebounds is 20, doing it against the Atlanta Hawks on February 6, 2015.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Here are a few alternative answers for grids 3 and 6:

Second-round picks who scored 50+ points in a game: Cliff Robinson, Michael Redd, Willis Reed, Mo Williams and Khris Middleton

Second-round picks who grabbed 20+ rebounds in a game: Dennis Rodman, Jamie Feick, Carlos Boozer, Dan Gadzuric and Zaza Pachulia

Here's a completed grid for Day 99:

