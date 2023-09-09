Which artists feature in the NBA 2K24 soundtrack list?

Apart from providing engaging virtual hoop experiences for a good part of two decades now, NBA 2K has also positioned itself as a home of great collaboration between hip-hop music and basketball through the video game’s soundtrack.

Through the years, 2K Beats has partnered with several GRAMMY-award-winning artists, including the likes of Jay-Z, Travis Scott and J. Cole, among others.

For this year’s edition of the popular basketball video game, and in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, developers have decided to feature a soundtrack boasting of genre-defining songs from past and present artists.

The tracks made by master producers, lyrical legends and the next generation of innovators were compiled to provide players with solid tracks to bask in as they give the game a go.

The track list of NBA 2K24 features artists like Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Larry June and The Alchemist, Ice Spice, Kodak Black, Steve Lacy, Smino and J.Cole, and a whole lot more.

More songs are expected to be added as the upcoming NBA season progresses.

Below is the list of the artists featured in NBA 2K24:

Some frequently asked questions about NBA 2K24:

Q. Will 2K24 be next-gen on PC?

A. While there is no definitive guarantee, there is hope that NBA 2K24 will bring next-gen features to the PC platform.

Q. How much will NBA 2K24 cost?

A. The standard edition of NBA 2K24 typically costs $59.99 for older platforms (Xbox One and PS4) and $69.99 for the Xbox Series X and PS5, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Q. How much is 1 million VC?

A. At the current exchange rate, 1,000,000 VirtualCoin equals $43,975.44 US Dollars.

Q. When will NBA2K24 be released?

A. Based on current information, it is anticipated that NBA 2K24 will have a release date around the first week of September, similar to the previous year.

Q. Who are the developers behind NBA2K24?

A. NBA 2K24, developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K, is a basketball video game for 2023 that is based on the National Basketball Association.