Which Blazers players have also played for the Heat and Clippers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 28

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was unveiled on Sept. 28. The original basketball grid game remains popular among hoops fans who are excited for the 2023-24 NBA season to start. Fans can also use the "Grid History" feature to start solving previous puzzles they might have missed.

Thursday's grid has two special categories: a player who had 10 or more assists in a single game and a player who scored 50 or more points in a single game. Here are the clues for Day 92 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 3: Player who played for the Miami Heat and had 10 or more assists in a game

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Clippers and had 10 or more assists in a game

Grid 7: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and scored 50 or more points in a game

Grid 8: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and scored 50 or more points in a game

Grid 9: Player who had 10 or more assists and scored 50 or more points in a game

For Thursday's NBA Crossover Grid, here's a closer look at Grids 1 and 4: Which Portland Trail Blazers players have also played for the Miami Heat and the LA Clippers? This could have been Damian Lillard at some point, but the Heat failed to acquire him for the Blazers.

Greg Oden was supposed to be Portland's savior when they took him first in the 2007 NBA draft ahead of Kevin Durant. Oden played just 82 games during his four-year stint with the Blazers due to several injuries. He played 23 games for the Heat during the 2013-14 season.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum currently plays for the LA Clippers and is entering his fourth season with the team. Batum started his NBA career in Portland in 2008 and played there for seven seasons before leaving in free agency to join the Charlotte Hornets in 2015.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to have the lowest possible score to make it to the top of the daily rankings. So, here are some alternative answers for Grids 1 and 4:

Blazers-Heat players: Jermaine O'Neal, Luke Babbitt, Sean Marks, Shavlik Randolph and Brian Grant.

Blazers-Clippers players: Steve Blake, Raymond Felton, Chris Kaman, Bill Walton and Kermit Washington.

Here's a completed grid for Day 92:

