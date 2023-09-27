Which Derrick Rose teammates have also played for the Wizards and Warriors? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 27

The NBA Crossover Grid released its latest puzzle on Sept. 27. It has two special categories: a player who was teammates with Derrick Rose and a player who participated in the Slam Dunk contest. Fans can also use the new feature called "Grid History" to play previous grids.

Based on the MLB Immaculate Grid, the original basketball grid game remains popular among fans waiting for the season to start.

On that note, here're all the clues for Day 91 of the NBA Crossover Grid.

Grid 1: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 3: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and was teammates with Derrick Rose

Grid 4: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors

Grid 5: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors

Grid 6: Player who played for the Golden State Warriors and was teammates with Derrick Rose

Grid 7: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and participated in the Slam Dunk contest

Grid 8: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and participated in the Slam Dunk contest

Grid 9: Player who was teammates with Derrick Rose and participated in the Slam Dunk contest

Let's try to answer grids 3 and 6 for Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid: which Derrick Rose teammates have also played for the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors?

It should be noted that Rose played for multiple teams, including the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.

Taj Gibson is the ultimate teammate of Rose because he played with the former MVP in three teams — the Bulls, Timberwolves and Knicks. Gibson also suited for the Wizards last season.

Meanwhile, Alec Burks was teammates with Rose on two different teams, the Knicks and the Pistons. Burks played for the Warriors during the first half of the 2019-20 NBA season.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players just like to complete the daily puzzle, while there are others who want to have the lowest rarity score. For the latter category, that leads to a high ranking for the day, so here're some alternative answers for grids 3 and 6:

Derrick Rose teammates who played for the Wizards: Jannero Pargo, Rasual Butler, Richard Hamilton, Mike James, Bobby Portis

Derrick Rose teammates who played for the Warriors: Acie Law, C. J. Watson, Lou Amundson, Mike Dunleavy Jr., Anthony Tolliver

Here's a completed grid for Day 91:

